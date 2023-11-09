OpenAI provides Uzbek users with opportunity to use ChatGPT

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. OpenAI company has opened a service that provides information on requests based on artificial intelligence ChatGPT for users from Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Previously, to register on this service, Uzbek users had to use a technology that allows them to provide one or more network connections over someone else's Virtual Private Network (VPN) using foreign numbers.

After providing access to the service for the country, users can now register through the numbers of telecom operators of Uzbekistan.

OpenAI company is an innovative company engaged in research and development in the field of artificial intelligence. The company develops and uses neural networks and other artificial intelligence methods to solve various tasks, including data analysis, text generation, voice, images, etc.

ChatGPT is a chatbot with artificial intelligence developed by OpenAI company and capable of working in an interactive mode, supporting queries in natural languages. The system is able to answer questions, generate texts in different languages related to different subject areas.