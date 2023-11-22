Azerbaijan's ASAN Xidmet shows off robot functioning on AI basis at SPECA countries exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan's ASAN Xidmet (state agency for public services) presented a robot functioning on the basis of artificial intelligence (AI) "RoboRek" at the SPECA countries exhibition, Deputy of ASAN Xidmеt's international department Turana Gasimova told Trend.

She noted that this exhibit is presented in the "digital development and innovation" section, where advanced technologies and the latest achievements in the field of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and robotics are demonstrated.

"RoboRek" - replacing traditional static advertising, is a robot functioning on the basis of artificial intelligence in indoor spaces, at conferences, universities, shopping centers, airports and product presentations," she said.

Gasimova emphasized that the exposition is aimed at demonstrating the possibilities of modern gadgets and software in transforming everyday life and work processes.

"The presented projects within the exposition are developed by Azerbaijani startups with the support of ASAN Xidmеt," she added.

In addition to the robot, a hologram is also presented at the exhibition.

