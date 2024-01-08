Azerbaijan greenlights new regulations on internet service quality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev has issued a decree approving service quality standards in the field of communications and high technology, which encompasses Internet services, Trend reports.

The document outlines key principles for quality indicators in these areas, emphasizing efficiency, accuracy, sustainability, accessibility, transparency, non-discrimination, reliability, completeness of information, accountability, confidentiality, and security.

To enhance information technology services, the plan is to achieve a 95 percent rate of calls answered within 20 seconds by the call center, relative to the total number of calls. Additionally, the goal is to increase the resolution rate of complaints to 99 percent.

Specifically, efforts will be made to decrease the frequency of complaints related to consumer services, the help desk, and network quality, ensuring reliability and accessibility to be under five percent. Complaints concerning billing are targeted to be below one percent.