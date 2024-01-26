Azerbaijan prepares to draft Smart Industrial Readiness index

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
ICT Materials 26 January 2024 10:58 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is currently preparing a draft index of smart industrial readiness, Executive director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Fariz Jafarov said during the press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

"SIRI assessment has started to be applied to measure digital readiness and accelerate digitalization of Azerbaijan's industrial sector," Jafarov noted.

