Azerbaijan to debut hosting an international conference on cyber diplomacy (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. An international conference on cyber diplomacy will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time, Head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov said during the III summit of IT heads of state agencies held in Baku, Trend reports.

"This will be the first conference not only for Azerbaijan, but for the entire region. The conference is slated to be held in September 2024. Cyber diplomats throughout the world will gather in Azerbaijan. This will make a great contribution to turning our country into a regional center of cyber diplomacy," he stressed.

To note, Baku hosted the III summit of IT heads of state institutions, organized by the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan. More than 100 representatives of 73 state institutions took part in the event.

