Young student from Ganja gains admission to world's most prestigious university for computer science

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The partnership between “Azercell Telecom” and the Ministry of Education and Science leads to the outstanding performance of the national team in the IT Olympiad.

Fidan Huseynova, a graduate of the Ganja City Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics Science Lyceum in 2023, who won various national and international Olympiads in the field of informatics, has just been admitted to the most prestigious university in the world, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA.

Throughout her school years, Fidan actively engaged in both local and international Olympiads, achieving remarkable results. She won the gold medal four times in the Republic Science Olympiads (RSO) in computer science. Furthermore, Fidan earned one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, along with one incentive prize, across 11 diverse international Olympiads and competitions.

We congratulate Fidan and wish her lots of success in her education!

It should be noted that the preparation process of national teams for international Olympiads in the field of computer science has been implemented since 2017 within the framework of the cooperation agreement signed between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Azerbaijan and “Azercell Telekom” LLC. During this period, schoolchildren have successfully represented our country in various international Olympiads and competitions, winning a total of 60 medals, including 4 gold, 16 silver, and 40 bronze.