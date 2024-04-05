Azerbaijan's satellite serves as key data source for Climate Change from..... (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Climate Change from Space e-platform relies heavily on data from the Azersky-2 satellite, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos OJSC Samaddin Asadov said on the sidelines of the event "Climate Change View from Space" held in Baku on Friday, Trend reports.

"Space technologies have emerged as critical tools for monitoring climate change, and we are pleased to announce the public launch of our e-platform, Climate Change from Space. Over 160 spacecraft worldwide are outfitted with instruments to measure climate change, with space accounting for more than 60 percent of all climate change data. Notably, the Azersky-2 satellite is the key information source for our e-platform," he said.

Asadov noted that the advantage of space technologies lies in the fact that satellites observing the Earth's surface are an actual and optimal way to study the dynamics of changes in the current situation and processes.

"The advantage of space technologies lies in the capability of satellites observing the Earth's surface to provide an accurate and efficient method for studying the dynamics of ongoing changes and processes. Leveraging satellite resources proves optimal in terms of material costs and resources for effectively assessing large, remote areas," he added.

The chairman reminded that Azerbaijan will launch its next satellite in 2026.

On April 5, a new e-platform was presented to the public, which consists of five sections in two languages. The information based on Azersky satellite data published here will contribute to raising awareness of climate change.

