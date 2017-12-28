SoftBank succeeds in tender offer for large stake in Uber

28 December 2017 23:58 (UTC+04:00)

A consortium led by SoftBank Group Corp will go ahead with the purchase of a major stake in Uber Technologies Inc after existing investors in the ride services company agreed to sell shares at a price that values the startup at $48 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Uber and SoftBank declined to comment on results of the tender, which expires at noon PT (3 pm ET) on Thursday.

The purchase follows several months of uncertainty and board maneuvering at Uber, giving it a major new investor and ensuring the adoption of corporate governance standards supported by new Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi after a string of scandals.

Still, the price is at a 30 percent discount to the most recent valuation of $68 billion.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uber to sell U.S. auto-leasing business to startup Fair.com
Business 26 December 15:59
BOJ Kuroda: Must watch for excessive risk-taking in markets
World 26 December 10:37
Japan PM Abe urges firms to raise wages by 3 percent or more
World 26 December 09:34
Japan's emperor draws record birthday crowd as he prepares to abdicate
World 23 December 11:08
Turkey, Japan to mull regional issues
Turkey 22 December 18:03
Japan cabinet approves record $860 billion spending in financial year 2018/19
Other News 22 December 06:39
Japan-EU trade deal seen boosting Japan's GDP by 1pct
World 21 December 14:09
Turkey, Japan ink deal on flying car production
Economy news 21 December 10:35
Top EU court rules Uber should be regulated like a taxi company
World 20 December 12:57
Japan eyes highest-ever budget as revenue keeps pace
World 16 December 12:04
Uber used covert 'undercover agents', says court letter
World 16 December 10:23
Japanese company to start paying employees in bitcoin
Business 16 December 10:12
Japanese startup aims to put billboards on the Moon
IT 16 December 09:01
Window falls from U.S. helicopter onto school grounds in Japan
Other News 13 December 08:50
UK city of York refuses to renew Uber's licence
Business 13 December 04:30
Japan, U.S., South Korea to hold missile tracking drill amid North Korea crisis
World 11 December 13:29
U.S. envoy for North Korean affairs travels to Japan, Thailand
Other News 9 December 04:15
Azerbaijan to launch second regular cargo flight to Japan
Economy news 8 December 20:30