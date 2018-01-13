Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy hydraulic power tong

13 January 2018 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy parts for security core barrel
Tenders 11 January 10:41
Iran to hold int’l tender to buy soybean meal
Tenders 10 January 11:51
Iran to hold int’l tender for bank supervision services
Tenders 10 January 10:39
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy parts for triplex mud pump
Tenders 10 January 10:22
Iran drilling firm to hold tender for H2S gas monitoring service
Tenders 9 January 17:41
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy completion equipment ‎ ‎
Tenders 9 January 12:23
UNDP to hold tender in Iran for procurement of light trucks
Tenders 9 January 11:02
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy high pressure hose ‎
Tenders 9 January 10:31
Iran to hold int’l tender to buy feed barley
Tenders 8 January 17:39
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy parts for rotary table ‎
Tenders 8 January 15:56
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy parts for triplex mud ‎pump ‎
Tenders 8 January 15:31
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy parts for traveling block‎
Tenders 8 January 13:51
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy parts for eddy current brake
Tenders 8 January 12:13
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy parts for MCCOY hydraulic ‎power
Tenders 8 January 10:54
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy Anti-Jam Coring ‎tools
Tenders 8 January 10:05
Tender: Iran steel firm to buy reformer of DRI plant
Tenders 6 January 17:07
Iran state broadcaster ‎to buy production, distribution equipment in tender
Tenders 6 January 15:18
Iran to hold tender for gas pipeline intelligent pigging survey
Tenders 6 January 14:34