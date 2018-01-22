Azerbaijan opens tender to buy building materials, machinery spare parts

22 January 2018 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Indian envoy: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route multiplies transportation options (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan 16:15
Permanent delegate: UNESCO can join monitoring of destruction of rich cultural heritage in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands
Politics 15:39
Why Armenia wants Russian troops off its state borders?
Commentary 15:06
Number of complaints to Appeal Board under President of Azerbaijan down
Politics 13:57
Azerbaijan in top 3 in WEF's Inclusive Development Index
Economy news 13:55
Azerbaijan opens tender to buy equipment for waste management
Tenders 13:47
US strongly supports Southern Gas Corridor – State Department
Oil&Gas 13:04
Azerbaijan Railways opens tender to buy fuel, lubricants
Tenders 13:02
New deputy taxes minister of Azerbaijan appointed
Economy news 11:23
Singaporean Keppel announces liquidation of its indirect subsidiary in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:15
Azerbaijani ministry opens tender to buy server equipment, software, licenses
Tenders 11:00
India supports talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia mediated by OSCE MG
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:31
Azerbaijan fully understands Turkey’s security concerns against terror threat - Foreign Ministry
Politics 21 January 14:56
New attractive investment tool being formed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 21 January 12:21
“Car market is second largest in Azerbaijan”
Economy news 21 January 11:22
“Number of cars per capita very low in Azerbaijan”
Economy news 21 January 11:21
Ambassador: Establishing India- Azerbaijan direct flights to enhance flow of businessmen (Exclusive)
Tourism 21 January 09:00
China increasing cargo deliveries to Europe through Azerbaijan
Economy news 20 January 17:00