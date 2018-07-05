Tender: Iran’s agriculture ministry to buy crude sunflower seed oil

5 July 2018 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Brown Boveri gas turbine via int’l tender
Tenders 4 July 18:35
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Cooper-Bessemer gas turbine
Tenders 4 July 15:35
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for gas turbine
Tenders 4 July 12:18
Tender: Iran’s IOOC to hire multipurpose fast crew boat
Tenders 3 July 17:11
Some half million chickens die of bird flu in Iran
Society 2 July 17:45
Iran’s apple export hikes by over 500%
Business 2 July 15:47