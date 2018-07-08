CNPC preparing tender for gas fields’ development in Turkmenistan

8 July 2018 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan handing over Avaza national tourist zone to private sector
Economy news 12:36
Russian oil company finalizes contract with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 7 July 13:44
National energy-saving company of Uzbekistan announces tender
Tenders 7 July 12:38
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for purchase of synthetic minerals
Tenders 7 July 12:26
Turkmenistan starts to develop iron ore deposit
Oil&Gas 7 July 10:38
Turkmenistan sets date for first meeting of People's Council
Turkmenistan 7 July 09:29
Latest
Iran rejects claims on freeze of its financial assets by Germany
Politics 13:09
AR technology may be used in tourism, education in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:01
Turkmenistan handing over Avaza national tourist zone to private sector
Economy news 12:36
Over 18,500 civil servants dismissed in Turkey
Turkey 12:08
Iran sets sight on neighbors to counter US sanctions
Business 12:06
President Aliyev chairs Cabinet meeting dedicated to socio-economic development in 1H18
Politics 11:59
Deputy minister for emergency situations appointed in Azerbaijan
Business 11:32
Iran’s car imports fall by 68%
Business 11:26
Changes in management of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee
Economy news 11:22