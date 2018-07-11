State gas concern of Turkmenistan to buy equipment via tender

11 July 2018 09:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Ashgabat, Bishkek discussing energy partnership
Oil&Gas 09:31
Tender: Turkmenistan looking for consultants in gas chemical industry
Tenders 09:07
KNAUF talks exports of construction materials produced in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:57
Turkmenistan preparing joint economic projects with Austria
Economy news 10 July 17:06
Azerbaijan’s water operator to buy software licenses via tender
ICT 10 July 15:25
Azerbaijan’s sciences academy to buy enterprise resource planning system via tender
ICT 10 July 13:40
Latest
Olympiad winners to receive special scholarship of UNEC
Society 11:10
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 10:51
Russian company says ready to export freight wagons to Iran
Business 10:30
EIA slightly lowers OPEC oil output forecasts
Oil&Gas 10:24
Investments in fixed capital of Kazakhstan increase
Economy news 10:24
KazPrime indicator value for July 11
Economy news 10:24
Main sources of non-OPEC oil supply growth revealed
Oil&Gas 10:13
President of Uzbekistan reveals deadline for nuclear power plant construction
Oil&Gas 10:10
Traffic accident leaves at least 13 killed in western Iran (Photo, Video)
Society 10:08