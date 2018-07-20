Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy air conditioners

20 July 2018 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Oil, gas company in Uzbekistan opens tender on supply of oil well cement
Tenders 17:30
Caspian pipeline consortium opens tender for maintenance of oil and gas metering units
Tenders 13:15
Tashkent airport opens tender to buy dental materials, tools
Tenders 19 July 15:12
Andijan airport opens tender for provision of valuation services
Tenders 19 July 14:54
Tender: Turkmen refinery to purchase chemical products
Tenders 19 July 09:15
Turkmen state oil concern to buy pipes, rolled metal products via tender
Tenders 19 July 09:12
Latest
Uzbekistan to create 6 small industrial zones in districts
Economy news 17:38
Azerbaijani female tennis players grab gold at European championship in Romania
Society 17:35
Oil, gas company in Uzbekistan opens tender on supply of oil well cement
Tenders 17:30
World Bank to carry out another project in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:28
North American oil prices up on July 19
Oil&Gas 17:27
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 23
Economy news 17:22
Uzbek bank launches online money transfer service via QIWI and CONTACT
Economy news 17:19
Uzbekistan to issue coins in precious metals
Economy news 17:18
Azerbaijan sees rise in agricultural products output
Economy news 16:58