Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for gas turbine via int’l tender

21 July 2018 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tender: Iran’s IRALCO to buy Al-Mn hardener
Tenders 19 July 15:37
Tender: Iran’s IRALCO to buy aluminium–nickel
Tenders 19 July 13:19
Tender: Iran’s IRALCO to buy aluminium titanium boron
Tenders 19 July 11:56
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for gas turbine
Tenders 18 July 18:38
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Cooper-Bessemer gas turbine
Tenders 18 July 15:52
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for low pressure filter press
Tenders 17 July 16:41
Latest
Aztelekom to buy cars via tender
Tenders 12:35
Azerkosmos to attract insurer via tender
Tenders 12:29
Baku Higher Oil School to attract contractor via tender
Tenders 12:24
Azerbaijan's satellite communication operato announces request for quotations
ICT 12:24
U.S. lawmakers cut anti-ZTE measure from defense bill
US 12:13
Potential of Uzbekistan's mineral deposits nears $6 trillion
Economy news 12:07
Uzbekistan to import natural rubber from Indonesia for production of tires
Economy news 11:59
Iran, Austria to organize joint course on tourism – envoy
Business 11:59
Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza
Israel 11:50