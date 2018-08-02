Uzbek construction company to buy concrete via tender

2 August 2018 20:33 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek-Korean company to supply equipment via tender
Tenders 20:51
Land plots in Uzbekistan may be withdrawn only after discussion with owners
Economy news 20:08
Central Bank of Uzbekistan talks reasons for growing prices of household appliances
Economy news 17:35
Uzbekistan cancels UzAgroExport's monopoly on fruit, vegetable export prices
Economy news 15:52
Uzbekistan to reimburse business losses caused by administrative error
Economy news 12:55
Uzbekistan to implement 10 investment projects in auto industry
Economy news 12:23
Latest
Gas leak at Bosnian hydropower plant kills three, injures four
Europe 21:30
Iran to unveil new package to stop rial collapse
Business 21:12
Uzbek-Korean company to supply equipment via tender
Tenders 20:51
Ukraine’s brands to greatly expand presence in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:48
Russia’s company to arrange production of tractors in Kazakhstan
Economy news 20:40
New persimmon processing enterprises to be set up in Azerbaijan’s Ganja
Economy news 20:36
New duties for registration of mobile devices come into force in Azerbaijan
ICT 20:29
Tajikistan increases wheat import from Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 20:19
Land plots in Uzbekistan may be withdrawn only after discussion with owners
Economy news 20:08