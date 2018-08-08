Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for supply of chemicals

8 August 2018 09:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Mobile operator of Uzbekistan announces tender
Tenders 6 August 15:24
Uzbek-Korean company announces tender
Turkmenistan 4 August 11:24
Ukrainian, Swiss companies to open pesticide factory in Uzbekistan
Economy news 3 August 18:20
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for chemical supply
Tenders 2 August 16:46
Uzbek Neftegazinvest announces tender for supply of pipelayers
Tenders 2 August 12:54
Uzbek health ministry announces tender to purchase food supplements
Tenders 1 August 10:27
Latest
Southern Gas Corridor receives waiver from US sanctions against Iran's energy customers
Oil&Gas 09:37
Uzbekistan jolted by earthquake
Uzbekistan 09:33
Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey up
Economy news 09:31
Iran exporting construction materials to Europe, Asia
Economy news 09:30
Turkmenistan holding environmental monitoring of oil companies in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 09:29
Gas chemical complex with Chinese capital to be built in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Oil&Gas 09:27
Net profit of Eurasian Development Bank exceeds plans
Economy news 09:25
Uzbek national oil company may participate in managing Tashkent's new ice complex
Economy news 09:22
Kazakhstan begins to export safflower oil to Japan
Economy news 09:19