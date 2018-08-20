Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for G.E.C gas turbine ‎

20 August 2018 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for autosampler ‎
Tenders 19 August 15:57
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Cooper-Bessemer gas compressor
Tenders 19 August 11:51
Iran’s IRIB ‎to hold int’l for installation of Computer Room Air Handler Units
Tenders 19 August 11:25
Iran announces tender for wastewater treatment project
Tenders 19 August 10:56
Tender: Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to buy HD portable equipment‎
Tenders 6 August 15:40
Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Brown Boveri gas turbine via int’l tender
Tenders 6 August 13:29
Latest
Turkmenistan preparing for joint business forum with Austria
Economy news 10:29
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Aug. 20
Business 10:23
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:23
Precious metals rising in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:58
Oil prices slip on concerns over slowing economic growth
Oil&Gas 09:48
India seeking to buy cheap gas from Iran: official
Oil&Gas 09:34
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 20
Economy news 09:34
Unknown persons open fire at US Embassy in Ankara
Turkey 09:33
4 die of dengue fever in Myanmar's southeastern state
Other News 08:45