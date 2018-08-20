Azerbaijan's SOCAR announces tender to buy gas heaters

20 August 2018 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Promising route for Azerbaijan’s carbamide supply to Ukraine outlined
Economy news 19 August 16:22
SOCAR's second liquefied gas station opens in Baku
Oil&Gas 17 August 19:28
Lira fluctuation won't affect Turkey assets of SOCAR - Here is why
Oil&Gas 17 August 07:00
Lira fluctuation won't affect Turkey assets of SOCAR - Here is why
Oil&Gas 16 August 13:34
SOCAR talks impact of situation around Turkish lira on its assets (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15 August 18:58
SOCAR introduces cashless payments at filling stations in Ukraine
Oil&Gas 15 August 17:39
Latest
Turkmen president expresses condolences over death of Kofi Annan
Turkmenistan 13:58
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Afghan president
Politics 13:52
Arianespace announces launch time frame of Azerbaijan’s 2nd geostationary satellite
ICT 13:37
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Ruston gas turbine
Tenders 12:55
Total officially quits Iran’s biggest gas project
Business 12:51
Multiculturalism, tolerance further enhance prestige of Azerbaijan - Russian Ambassador
Society 12:49
Russia and Azerbaijan to sign large package of documents
Economy news 12:28
Iran resumes crude export from South Pars oil layer
Business 12:27
Russia ready to continue its assistance in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 12:26