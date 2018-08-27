Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry opens tender to find appraiser

27 August 2018 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry has announced a tender to attract an appraiser.

The winner of the tender will have to evaluate various movable and immovable property, set retail and wholesale value for a number of goods.

Those willing to participate in the tender should send their proposals until 18:00 (GMT +4) on August 30.

For more information, please call: (+994 21) 216-11-05

Address: 14 G. Shikhbalaoglu Str., Shirvan, Azerbaijan

---

