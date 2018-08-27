Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry opens tender to find appraiser

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27
By Azad Hasanli - Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry has announced a tender to attract an appraiser.
The winner of the tender will have to evaluate various movable and immovable property, set retail and wholesale value for a number of goods.
Those willing to participate in the tender should send their proposals until 18:00 (GMT +4) on August 30.
