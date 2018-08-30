Azerbaijan Airlines announces tender to hire appraiser

30 August 2018 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tender: Azerbaijan's Agricultural Research Center looks to expand IT infrastructure
ICT 12:30
Baku oil refinery to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 27 August 16:49
AzerGold to buy software via tender
Tenders 23 August 14:50
Tender: Azerbaijani Central Bank looking for tech support services
Tenders 21 August 12:59
Baku metro to purchase communications equipment via tender
Tenders 21 August 11:09
Water operator of Azerbaijan to purchase IT equipment via tender
ICT 21 August 10:44
Latest
Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze completes Azerbaijan visit
Politics 21:48
S.Korean president names 5 new ministers including defense chief
Other News 21:29
SOCAR reveals volume of oil pumped via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in August
Oil&Gas 21:16
CETel signs co-op agreement with Turkmen national satellite operator
ICT 21:13
Azerbaijan to start to export cars in 2019 (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:57
Deputy energy minister: Kazakhstan has no problems with oil export
Kazakhstan 20:57
Dushanbe to host Tajik-Qatari intergovernmental commission meeting
Tajikistan 20:50
Azerbaijani MP talks on deplorable condition of Armenian army
Politics 20:49
Compulsory medical insurance to help development of voluntary medical insurance in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:33