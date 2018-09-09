Iran’s NISOC to hold int’l tender to buy extender

9 September 2018 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy line pipe
Tenders 15:23
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for high pressure ‎gate valve‎
Tenders 12:28
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy rock bits
Tenders 8 September 18:35
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for caterpillar for drilling rig
Tenders 8 September 14:25
Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for oil well drawworks via int’l tender
Tenders 8 September 13:14
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy casing ‎
Tenders 6 September 11:59
Latest
Moldovan president says feels fine after car crash
Other News 17:32
Iran’s power sector would suffer from sanctions-official
Business 17:29
Tehran ready to meet Pakistan’s energy needs – envoy
Business 17:13
SOCAR talks progress on reconstruction, modernization of Baku refinery (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17:02
Blast close to procession in Afghan capital Kabul: police
Other News 16:25
Number of Iranian tourists visiting EU increases
Tourism 16:24
‘Azerbaijan-Croatia strategic partnership relations expanding and developing’
Politics 15:28
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy line pipe
Tenders 15:23
Iran suspends power contracts due to rising dollar – official
Business 15:16