"LUKOIL Uzbekistan" announces tender for supply of equipment

20 September 2018 09:14 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for supply of valves and flanges
Tenders 09:31
Tashkent airport announces tender for spare parts
Tenders 18 September 19:48
National Energy Saving Company of Uzbekistan announces tender
Tenders 18 September 19:20
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for supply of valves
Tenders 17 September 20:05
Uzbek "Neftegazinvest" announces tender for supply of valves
Tenders 17 September 17:55
National Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender for purchase of server equipment
Tenders 15 September 15:21
Latest
Uzbekistan to establish National Interbank Processing Center
ICT 10:07
SGC to be able to meet some 40-50% of Balkan countries’ gas needs - minister
Oil&Gas 10:07
Azerbaijan's IT company halts plans to assemble printers
ICT 10:05
Turkmenistan starts exporting polymer products
Turkmenistan 09:54
U.S. soy seizes EU market, bolstering Trump trade deal
Europe 09:48
Israel to present findings in Moscow over downing of Russian plane
Israel 09:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for supply of valves and flanges
Tenders 09:31
TV leads, internet lags behind in Uzbekistan's advertising sector
Economy news 09:31