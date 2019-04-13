Azerbaijan’s water operator to buy electricity meters via tender

13 April 2019 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 10:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:38
Azerbaijan's financial regulator limits licenses of 2 insurance companies
Business 09:40
Azerbaijan to export hazelnuts to Latvia
Economy 09:29
Azerbaijan to allocate additional funds for construction of Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 09:02
Azerbaijan’s Goychay-Sud announces export figures from beginning of year
Economy 09:02
Latest
Kazakhstan's budget deficit up by 4 times
Economy 11:53
Iran's NICICO increases anode and cathode production
Economy 11:18
Iran's Zanganeh: People safety comes first, then oil production
Iran 11:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 10:47
Italian company to set up production of unique medical drug in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:40
What should Iran do to boost its economy?
Economy 10:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:38
Turkmenistan's GDP grows significantly since early 2019
Economy 10:28
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender
Tenders 10:15