Turkmen refinery extends tender for construction of oil pier

6 June 2019 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Water issues discussed at regional level in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 09:33
Building materials industry developing in Turkmenistan
Economy 5 June 14:46
China to buy spare parts for gas turbine units for project in Turkmenistan
Tenders 5 June 14:38
Turkmen state corporation to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 5 June 13:41
CNPC preparing tender for pipeline maintenance in Turkmenistan
Tenders 5 June 13:38
Turkmenistan extends tender to render services at biggest gas fields
Tenders 5 June 13:38
Latest
Water issues discussed at regional level in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 09:33
Barkindo: OPEC has vested interest in continued growth of US
Oil&Gas 09:25
Neymar injured in pre-Copa America friendly
Other News 09:02
US apprehended 130,000 migrants at southwest border with Mexico in May
US 08:24
US records over 1,000 measles cases in 2019
US 07:59
Value of guaranteed loans in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy 07:30
Egyptian police kill 14 militants in northern Sinai peninsula
Other News 07:02
Turkey neutralizes 40 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkey 06:39
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles southern Philippines
Other News 06:03