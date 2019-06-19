Uzbek Neftegazinvest buys gate valves via tender

19 June 2019 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani Social Development Fund launches tender for construction work
Business 19:21
Share of goods in structure of Uzbekistan’s export reaches 80%
Economy 17:26
Uzbekistan's imports in January-May 2019 increase by over 30%
Economy 17:08
Uzbekistan's foreign trade increase almost by quarter
Economy 16:33
Uzbekistan Airlways opens tender for purchase of spare parts
Tenders 15:56
Uzbekistan, India to expand co-op in agriculture
Economy 15:38
Latest
Official: Germany would've been Iran's 1-st trade partner if not for US sanctions
Business 19:59
Iran looks to inject liquidity in power, water-related projects
Business 19:54
CO2, CO3 emissions drop to zero at 6, 7, 8 phases of Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex
Business 19:38
Iran discloses amount of damage caused to electric power system
Society 19:23
Azerbaijani Social Development Fund launches tender for construction work
Business 19:21
FAO launching new project to support agriculture in Georgia
Economy 19:20
Azerbaijan's Deputy PM talks increase of salaries in country
Politics 19:20
Gold production increasing in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:16
Iranian banker: EU should either buy oil from Iran or create financial channel
Business 18:56