Turkmen bank opens tender to purchase electrical equipment

21 June 2019 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen chemical concern extends tender to buy items for iodine plant
Tenders 12:07
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 11:23
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to test equipment
Tenders 20 June 09:53
Turkmen refinery further extends tender for construction of oil pier
Tenders 15 June 11:34
Eni Turkmenistan opens tender to buy lubricants for gas-lift compressors, diesel engines
Tenders 15 June 09:47
International oil consortium to conduct marketing survey in Turkmenistan
Tenders 14 June 09:38
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs to support education sector
Business 13:25
Kazakhstan to increase beef exports to Uzbekistan
Economy 13:24
Ministry: Inflation indicators in Azerbaijan to only slightly differ from projected ones
Business 13:22
Oil rises towards $65 on fears of U.S. attack on Iran
Other News 13:21
Kazakhstan may start exporting gasoline to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:19
Uzbekistan Airlways waiting for Zelensky's statement to resume flights to Kiev
Economy 13:18
SME development centers to be created in Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:15
Iran and Russia sign bilateral agreement in energy sector
Iran 13:12
Georgian delegation leaves BSEC meeting in Baku due to unexpected events in the country
Politics 13:03