Azerbaijani Ministry opens tender to render services and buy goods

24 June 2019 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
World Heritage Young Professionals Forum opens in Baku
Society 20:57
Minister talks on plans to create ICT innovation clusters in Azerbaijan
Business 20:15
Reps of int’l organizations familiarized with activity of Azerbaijan’s DOST center in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 19:42
Azerbaijani energy minister takes part in 6th Future Leaders Forum of World Petroleum Council (PHOTO)
Business 19:38
Azerbaijan, Turkey sign protocol on intention in field of public services
Business 19:06
ASAN int’l association created in Azerbaijan
Business 18:15
Latest
Europeans warn Iran against reducing nuclear deal commitments
Europe 22:14
India to continue flying An-32 aircraft in mountainous areas
Other News 21:49
Two Eurofighter planes crash during air combat exercise in Germany
Europe 21:30
World Heritage Young Professionals Forum opens in Baku
Society 20:57
Iran to increase volume of refined crude oil
Business 20:18
Minister talks on plans to create ICT innovation clusters in Azerbaijan
Business 20:15
Reps of int’l organizations familiarized with activity of Azerbaijan’s DOST center in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 19:42
Azerbaijani energy minister takes part in 6th Future Leaders Forum of World Petroleum Council (PHOTO)
Business 19:38
Azerbaijani minister talks on necessity to introduce new technologies in agriculture
Business 19:35