Uzbekistan airways opens tender to buy UPS batteries

29 June 2019 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek Neftegazinvest announces tender for supply of tubular products
Tenders 12:54
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender to purchase filter elements
Tenders 12:25
Tashkent Mechanical Plant to commission 16 new enterprises
Economy 12:06
Uzbekistan explains why its first NPP be constructed by Rosatom
Oil&Gas 11:05
Import of cars to Uzbekistan may grow 5-6 times
Economy 10:17
Foreign direct investment in Uzbekistan halves
Finance 09:51
Latest
Trump promised: no sanctions to be imposed against Turkey - Erdogan
Turkey 13:24
Uzbek Neftegazinvest announces tender for supply of tubular products
Tenders 12:54
Arvand Free Zone to expand exports capacities
Iran 12:53
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 12:25
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender to purchase filter elements
Tenders 12:25
New projects to develop Kazakhstan's "economy of simple things"
Finance 12:18
Ankara, Washington to remain allies, partners - Erdogan
Turkey 12:12
Tashkent Mechanical Plant to commission 16 new enterprises
Economy 12:06
Minister: Azerbaijan-Switzerland trade grows almost 9 times
Economy 12:01