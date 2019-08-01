Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy mechanical seals

1 August 2019 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Income of Russian Beeline in Uzbekistan increases by over 10%
Economy 17:06
Turkey's State Administration of Water Resources to buy electrical goods via tender
Turkey 16:47
Uzbekistan becomes leader in attracting financing from int'l development banks
Economy 16:22
Belarus, Uzbekistan sign 12 documents
Economy 15:47
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan abandon idea of ​​exchanging disputed areas
Economy 15:39
Iran’s IMIDRO looks for investors
Tenders 14:37
Latest
EBRD allocates $140 million to Georgian banks within EU4Business program
Economy 18:48
Minister: Self-employment program to cover 10,000 families in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:43
Georgian TBC Bank signs framework agreement with Citybank
Economy 18:15
Number of Georgian tourists down in Turkey
Tourism 18:07
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan biscuit factory to expand range of confectionery products
Economy 18:01
Zakharova expresses concern about aggravation of situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:00
EU nations to vote Friday on consensus candidate for IMF chief: French official
Other News 17:56
Georgia launching new project with support of FAO
Economy 17:55
Cancellation of Azerbaijan-Turkey visa regime to contribute to growth of cargo transportation
Economy 17:52