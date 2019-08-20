Baku Metro to purchase air conditioning via tender

20 August 2019 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan's ITV to purchase various goods and services via tender
Tenders 2 August 13:18
Azerbaijan Research Institute of Viticulture and Wine-making announces tender
Tenders 28 July 19:02
Azerbaijan’s Melioration and Water Economy OJSC to attract construction services
Tenders 28 July 17:13
International Bank of Azerbaijan to attract repair services via tender
Tenders 28 July 17:13
Azerbaijan’s Melioration and Water Economy OJSC announces tender to attract services in Astara
Tenders 28 July 17:10
Azerbaijan’s Melioration and Water Economy OJSC announces tender to attract services in Aghsu
Tenders 28 July 17:10
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Israel one step closer to purchasing V-22 osprey
Israel 09:46
Oil prices hold steady on hopes trade tensions could ease
Other News 09:14
Bomb blast destroys hospital building in northeastern Syria
Arab World 08:49
5 confirmed killed after building collapse in north Nigeria
Other News 08:25
French Suez to be engaged in water treatment in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas industry
Oil&Gas 08:00
UK's Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal
Europe 07:25
Egyptian court sentences 6 defendants to death over terrorism
Other News 06:48
37 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Other News 06:01