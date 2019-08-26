Tender for reconstruction, beautification work at customs post opens in Turkmenistan

26 August 2019 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmengaz State Concern extends tender to equip facilities with security equipment
Tenders 23 August 10:41
Tender for construction of various public facilities opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 23 August 10:01
Turkmen ministry extends tender to organize production of chemical fibers
Tenders 23 August 10:00
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern to purchase pipes, lubricants via tender
Tenders 22 August 10:37
Tender to purchase construction materials for number of ministries opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 22 August 09:45
Turkmengaz State Concern opens tender to purchase electrical goods
Tenders 21 August 10:56
Latest
Azerbaijan’s plan to develop non-oil sector to offer new possibilities for Austrian companies: ministry (Exclusive)
Economy 11:54
Iran's steel products exports decline due to low prices
Business 11:47
Nearly 100 companies move to Netherlands ahead of Brexit - Dutch agency
Europe 11:47
Central Bank of Uzbekistan publishes new exchange rates
Finance 11:37
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva introduced new dimension to French-Azerbaijani relations: ambassador
Politics 11:33
What’s situation on Iran’s shared fields?
Business 11:31
Kazakhstan Railways to purchase electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 11:31
Iran exports energy equipment worth $500B and power engineering services worth $2B
Business 11:31
Afghanistan buys oil&gas products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 11:31