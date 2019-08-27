Uzbek Neftegazinvest buys gas cooler via tender

27 August 2019 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy bactericidal filter
Tenders 15:19
Uzbekistan to start rare medicines production
Economy 13:55
Uzbekistan to bring number of countries with visa-free regime to 85
Tourism 13:09
New Uzbek-Chinese plant launched in Namangan
Economy 12:31
Entire volume of gasoline put at Uzbek Commodity Exchange sold
Economy 12:26
Uzbek Airlines launch direct flights to Thailand
Economy 11:39
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to put up short-term notes for sale
Finance 15:25
Georgian National Energy & Water Regulatory Commission revises electricity tariff
Economy 15:22
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy bactericidal filter
Tenders 15:19
Turkmenistan, Singapore interested in increasing, diversifying trade
Economy 15:18
Dutch PM Rutte tells Johnson EU remains open to 'concrete proposals'
Europe 15:17
Kazakhstan's Air Astana to take measures to further improve the quality of service (Exclusive)
Economy 15:00
EU's Vestager: checking to see if Google favors own job search tool
Europe 14:50
Assets of Azerbaijan’s NBCO grow 1.5 times
Finance 14:47
Total to transfer some of its shares to Qatar Petroleum
Oil&Gas 14:46