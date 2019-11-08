Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys heating cables via tender

8 November 2019 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan to take measures to actively develop entrepreneurship
Business 17:16
Uzbekistan to launch new metallurgical plant in May of 2020
Business 17:06
Uzbekistan receives gas carries to deliver LNG to population
Oil&Gas 17:02
Iran's Bidboland Gas Refinery Company announces tender to buy 85 tons of silica gel
Tenders 16:51
Pakistan’s export to Uzbekistan up almost 3 times
Business 15:46
Uzbekistan to improve level of scientific solutions into business, economy through project with KOICA (Exclusive)
ICT 15:46
Latest
At FIG Academy courses, coaches get lots of useful info - head coach of Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team
Society 19:23
Italian export credit agency supports TAPI gas pipeline project
Oil&Gas 19:09
Azerbaijani construction company talks on plans for implementing projects in Ukraine
Business 19:05
Profit of SOCAR petrochemical complex in Turkey revealed
Oil&Gas 18:55
Winners of 17th Azerbaijan Championships in Tumbling Gymnastics revealed
Society 18:53
Brazilian expert: Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team achieves impressive results
Society 18:49
Italy eyes to finance several Turkmenistan’s industrial projects
Business 18:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction
Finance 18:36
Georgia to ban sale of unpackaged, looseleaf tobacco
Business 18:30