Tender to buy building materials opens in Turkey's Van province

14 November 2019 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkish Health Ministry to buy fuels for regional office via tender
Tenders 13 November 09:57
Tender to purchase diesel, gasoline opens in Turkey's Yozgat province
Tenders 13 November 09:31
Turkey's General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works to rent vehicles via tender
Tenders 9 November 12:24
Turkish gov't agency opens tender on maintenance services for IP phones, computers
Tenders 4 November 12:56
Turkey's Central Bank opens tender for property insurance
Tenders 7 October 12:34
Turkish waste management company to buy insurance services via tender
Tenders 28 September 12:01
Latest
Azerbaijan's president, first lady attend 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders in Baku
Politics 14:02
Azerbaijani manat strengthens against euro, other currencies since early 2019
Finance 13:45
Georgian Minister of Finance talks country’s economic growth forecast
Finance 13:43
Kazakhstan’s Aktau sea port announces tender to buy filters
Tenders 13:39
MP: Iran’s budget next year won’t be based on USD/rial official exchange rate
Finance 13:34
Selection of IGB pipe supplier confirmed by court
Oil&Gas 13:27
Number of established enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan up by almost 40%
Business 13:26
Nar's CSR project becomes winner at prestigious int'l competition (VIDEO)
ICT 13:24
Council of foreign investors with EBRD’s participation created in Uzbekistan
Business 13:21