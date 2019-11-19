Tender to buy diesel, gasoline opens in Turkey's Bursa province

19 November 2019 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey's Directorate General for Migration Management to purchase diesel via tender
Tenders 10:45
Turkish Health Ministry to buy fuels for regional office via tender
Tenders 13 November 09:57
Tender to purchase diesel, gasoline opens in Turkey's Yozgat province
Tenders 13 November 09:31
Turkey's General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works to rent vehicles via tender
Tenders 9 November 12:24
Turkish gov't agency opens tender on maintenance services for IP phones, computers
Tenders 4 November 12:56
Turkey's Central Bank opens tender for property insurance
Tenders 7 October 12:34
Latest
Uzbekistan receives gas from another inactive well
Oil&Gas 11:13
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors add new colors to its cars
Business 11:09
Barkindo: Asia will continue to be leading center for oil & energy demand growth
Oil&Gas 11:01
Europe’s levelized cost for offshore wind to more than halve
Oil&Gas 10:56
Turkmenistan, Cuba mull mutual co-op opportunities
Business 10:48
Turkey's Directorate General for Migration Management to purchase diesel via tender
Tenders 10:45
25th Anniversary of "Contract of the Century" to be celebrated in Washington
Oil&Gas 10:42
Kazakhstan’s national atomic company's subsidiary to buy drill pipes via tender
Tenders 10:34
Iran's NISOC opens tender to buy pipes
Tenders 10:33