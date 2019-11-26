Turkish Health Ministry opens tender to establish dental lab in Istanbul

26 November 2019 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey's General Directorate of Security opens tender for compulsory vehicle insurance
Tenders 25 November 10:57
Tender for construction of over 400 residential facilities opens in Turkey
Tenders 25 November 09:27
Istanbul Mayor's Office opens tender to update licenses for computer system security
Tenders 20 November 12:19
Turkish Health Ministry opens tender to create database for cancer center
Tenders 20 November 10:47
Turkey's Directorate General for Migration Management to purchase diesel via tender
Tenders 19 November 10:45
Turkish Health Ministry to buy fuels for regional office via tender
Tenders 13 November 09:57
Latest
Ex-head of International Bank of Azerbaijan Jahangir Hajiyev asking to acquit him
Society 13:06
Uzbekistan to reduce refinancing rate
Finance 13:04
Tural Ganjaliyev: Mutual visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists contribute to dialogue
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:00
IMF: Uzbekistan may achieve 5% inflation by 2023
Finance 12:46
UNICEF rep talks on sustainable development in Azerbaijan
Business 12:36
Uzbek-Korean JV buys urea via tender
Tenders 12:30
President Aliyev attends ceremony to mark 100th anniversary of Baku State University (PHOTO)
Politics 12:28
Petrol price in Iran may change
Oil&Gas 12:07
Kazakhstan to save over $8M by eliminating certificates
ICT 12:00