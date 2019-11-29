Azerbaijani telecom company opens tender to buy maintenance, construction services

29 November 2019 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tender to purchase computers, equipment opens in Baku
Tenders 8 November 10:41
SOCAR Methanol to purchase insulation materials via tender
Tenders 7 November 12:24
SOCAR's trust to purchase abrasive materials via tender
Tenders 6 November 11:56
SOCAR's trust to purchase galvanized steel sheets via tender
Tenders 5 November 12:54
SOCAR's Azneft PU to buy lifting devices via tender
Tenders 31 October 16:44
SOCAR's Azneft PU to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 31 October 12:38
Latest
Final phase of commissioning Balticconnector pipeline completed
Oil&Gas 15:42
Water, electricity be provided for national housing plan in Iran
Business 15:29
LUKOIL Uzbekistan extends tender for service maintenance of Honeywell control systems
Tenders 15:17
Oil to be stuck in a rut in 2020 as slowing demand fuels glut
Oil&Gas 15:11
SOCAR Energy Georgia awarded for largest contribution to national budget
Oil&Gas 14:57
Internal oil transport tariffs to decrease in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 14:47
Five reasons why Brazil doesn’t need OPEC
Oil&Gas 14:46
Direct charter flights between Georgia's Tbilisi, Bangkok to be launched
Tourism 14:42
Over 60,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in October
Turkey 14:42