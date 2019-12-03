SOCAR trust opens tender to buy washing machines

3 December 2019 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen oil concern extends tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 13:06
Turkmen gas company extends tender to prepare feasibility study for railway project
Tenders 12:59
SOCAR appoints new vice president
Oil&Gas 11:09
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender to purchase various filter elements
Tenders 10:12
Volume of sales of SOCAR's oil refinery's products in Turkey announced
Oil&Gas 2 December 19:52
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 to purchase ultrasound system via tender
Tenders 2 December 17:09
Latest
Azerbaijani president sends enquiry to Constitutional Court regarding dissolution of Parliament
Politics 14:06
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish minister of transport and infrastructure (PHOTO)
Politics 14:06
Azerbaijan approves protocol on visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
Politics 14:02
Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICT 14:00
Lavrov: Russia to contribute to Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 13:57
Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:47
Le Maire: EU ready to respond to U.S. tariff threat on France
Europe 13:39
Azerbaijani, Russian Foreign Ministries sign protocol
Politics 13:39
Mammadyarov: Russia very actively using Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
Politics 13:37