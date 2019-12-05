Turkey's Yozgat Province Gendarmerie opens tender for compulsory vehicle insurance

5 December 2019 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkish Health Ministry opens tender to purchase surgical instruments
Tenders 11:35
Turkey's Kastamonu Province Gendarmerie opens tender for compulsory vehicle insurance
Tenders 11:05
Turkey's General Directorate of Security opens tender for compulsory vehicle insurance
Tenders 25 November 10:57
Tender for construction of over 400 residential facilities opens in Turkey
Tenders 25 November 09:27
Istanbul Mayor's Office opens tender to update licenses for computer system security
Tenders 20 November 12:19
Turkish Health Ministry opens tender to create database for cancer center
Tenders 20 November 10:47
Latest
LUKOIL Uzbekistan buys technological equipment via tender
Tenders 13:14
Number of foreigners arriving in Azerbaijan grows by over 11%
Tourism 13:12
Miroslav Lajčák: OSCE principles must remain at core of work to prevent conflicts
Politics 13:09
Exports of chemical products account for over 12% of Turkey's total exports (Exclusive)
Turkey 13:05
Turkey increases its steel exports
Turkey 12:54
Turkey's jewelry exports slightly up in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 12:53
Russian airline IrAero launches direct flights to Uzbekistan’s city of Karshi
Transport 12:52
Kazakhstan, Turkey to expand military co-op
Kazakhstan 12:50
Uzbekistan launches new gas well
Oil&Gas 12:49