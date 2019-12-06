Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery to purchase pumps via tender

6 December 2019 09:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
ADB looks to introduce block heating technology in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Business 5 December 18:19
Turkey's leading bus manufacturer establishes subsidiary in Kazakhstan
Business 5 December 16:43
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 5 December 16:40
Kazakhstan's Kostanay airport to undergo first ever major overhaul
Business 5 December 16:25
Industrial projects launched within 'Economy of simple things' in Kazakhstan
Business 5 December 15:43
Kazakh president approves republican budget for 2020-2022
Kazakhstan 5 December 14:05
Latest
China says to waive tariffs for some soybeans, pork purchased from U.S
China 10:27
Launch of airport in Iran's Chabahar to help boost business, tourism
Business 10:15
Azerbaijani FM meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus
Politics 10:05
Iran wants to co-op with Azerbaijan in satellite research & production (Exclusive)
ICT 10:03
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 6
Finance 10:03
Australian firefighters worry about wildfires approaching Sydney
Other News 10:03
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 6
Finance 10:00
Construction of Chabahar-Zahedan railway to be accelerated in Iran's Sistan & Baluchistan
Business 09:59
Minister: Azerbaijan interested in further cooperation with ADB
Business 09:41