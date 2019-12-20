Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender for wells maintenance

20 December 2019 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Natural gas output forecast to increase in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 19 December 19:52
EDB allocates over $500M to fund projects in Kazakhstan in 2019
Business 19 December 18:13
Russia’s Transneft pays compensations to 14 Kazakh oil companies for spoiled oil
Oil&Gas 19 December 18:10
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys fiber optic switch via tender
Tenders 19 December 17:36
Turkey exports clothes worth over $150M to Kazakhstan
Turkey 19 December 17:19
Uranium extraction forecast down in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 19 December 17:04
Latest
Balkan gas hub starts multilateral e-trade in natgas market
Oil&Gas 10:57
Azerbaijani experts talk on mechanism for introducing compulsory insurance of apartments in 2020 (Exclusive)
Business 10:54
Turkmen state standards service extends tender to purchase control equipment
Tenders 10:49
What are the main issues of the Iran's transit industry?
Business 10:40
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 20
Finance 10:39
Complicated custom procedures reduce truck traffic across Iran's borders
Business 10:15
Korean company to invest in construction of HPP in Georgia
Oil&Gas 10:08
Georgia reveals total volume of deposits in banks of country
Finance 10:04
Uzbekistan lays 76 km of pipes for new gas pipelines
Construction 10:03