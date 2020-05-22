Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for vehicles repair

Tenders 22 May 2020 10:04 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Ambassador: EU remains true friend of Georgia Business 10:51
UzAuto Motors begins selling cars in Belarus Transport 10:48
Azerbaijan's SOCAR subsidiary boosts methanol production Business 10:42
Azerbaijan's Finex Kredit NBCO reveals data on loans issued to SMEs Finance 10:34
UK retailers suffer record fall in April amid COVID lockdown Europe 10:33
Uzbekistan's construction materials import decreases Construction 10:26
Kazakhstan eyeing complete resuming of domestic air flights Transport 10:21
Uzbekistan to attract investments in development of information technologies ICT 10:21
German tax revenues fall 23.5% due to coronavirus pandemic Europe 09:57
COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan exceeds 3,000 Uzbekistan 09:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:43
Azerbaijani NBCO discloses amount of loans issued to SMEs Finance 09:41
Russia boosts import of cement from Turkey Turkey 09:38
Iran, UK trade halted by coronavirus Business 09:37
Oil falls as China omits 2020 growth target amid pandemic Oil&Gas 09:13
Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 09:12
Azerbaijan’s Hesab.az company talks growth of online transactions, its services (Interview) ICT 09:06
Asian Development Bank talks about activity in Azerbaijani districts in 2020 Finance 09:01
Moscow coronavirus death toll rises by 73 to 1,867 Russia 08:39
Hong Kong activists call for protest march against new security laws Other News 07:43
Brazilian police make record drug seizure Other News 06:52
NATO confirms council meeting to discuss Open Skies Treaty on May 22 World 05:44
Mexico posts record 2,973 coronavirus cases in single day World 04:42
Singapore reports 448 new COVID-19 cases Other News 02:51
Turkey reports 961 new COVID-19 cases, 153,548 in total Turkey 01:58
UAE registers 894 new COVID-19 cases, 26,898 in total Arab World 00:24
Cyclone Amphan lashes Bangladesh, killing at least 16 World 21 May 23:37
Russia's Power Machines talks TPP, HPP-related work in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 21 May 22:36
Georgian National Bank holds another foreign exchange auction Finance 21 May 22:14
Georgia, Sweden implementing joint project to support SMEs Business 21 May 22:14
Another unique mountain resort to appear in Georgia Georgia 21 May 21:48
Georgia, Turkey bound by common business relations Business 21 May 21:46
Ukraine plans to resume air traffic with Georgia Transport 21 May 21:40
Production of fruit, vegetables in Azerbaijan rising Business 21 May 21:00
Azerbaijan's oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down Oil&Gas 21 May 20:58
President of Cuba congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 21 May 20:50
Turkmen complex of oil refineries to buy communication equipment via tender Tenders 21 May 20:48
Azerbaijan's MFA responds to Armenian Foreign Ministry Politics 21 May 20:41
AZAL continues to carry out charter flights to return Azerbaijani citizens (PHOTO) Economy 21 May 20:39
President of Montenegro congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 21 May 20:38
Tender: Turkmenistan's Turkmengas to pick contractor for gas pipeline diagnostics Tenders 21 May 20:36
Iran's foreign currency policy slows down exports Business 21 May 20:24
Azerbaijani industrial enterprise talks production of metal products Business 21 May 20:19
German Borealis suspends plant's construction in Kazakhstan Business 21 May 20:10
Uzbekistan eyes to expand implementation of Single Registry for Social Protection ICT 21 May 20:08
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is leading state in CIS today in terms of purchasing power of minimum pension Politics 21 May 19:46
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will further strengthen its leading positions in field of information and communication technologies Politics 21 May 19:43
EBRD, Azerbaijani Central Bank with swap facility for on-lending to local companies Finance 21 May 19:43
President Ilham Aliyev: I hope that within a maximum of two years the state will provide homes to all martyr families Politics 21 May 19:39
Transit cargo transportation data by Azerbaijani trucks through Turkey disclosed Turkey 21 May 19:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Everyone should take care of themselves and their loved ones, be aware of their responsibility and observe discipline Politics 21 May 19:31
Expert: Several insurance companies may be closed in Azerbaijan Economy 21 May 19:25
President Ilham Aliyev: We are a responsible country, respect ourselves, maintain dignity and respect our partners Politics 21 May 19:23
Demand for real estate up in Georgia's Tbilisi Business 21 May 19:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan-based company to expand jam production Business 21 May 19:07
AIIB approves loan to Georgia for COVID-19 response Finance 21 May 19:02
EAEU eyes introduction of imported goods traceability system Business 21 May 18:58
Turkmen enterprise masters production of sheet plastic Business 21 May 18:57
US Cerberus Frontier company to build HPP in Georgia Construction 21 May 18:52
Qatar sends protective equipment to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 21 May 18:50
Georgia expects rich harvest of apples Business 21 May 18:46
BSTDB President: Azerbaijan has substantial buffers to mitigate COVID-19 impact on economy Finance 21 May 18:45
Uzbekistan Railways reveals Tashkent Mechanical Plant's shipment data Transport 21 May 18:45
Minister: Georgia remains safe tourism destination Tourism 21 May 18:33
Azerbaijan improves lending terms for agricultural SMEs Finance 21 May 18:32
Volume of cargo transshipment at Baku port increases Transport 21 May 18:28
Georgia plans to expand free trade with South Korea Business 21 May 18:26
Azerbaijani expert: Closing Standard Insurance company - message for insurance community Economy 21 May 18:22
Production at Uzbekistan's free economic zones grows twofold Business 21 May 18:19
Kazakhstan creates roadmap for development of coal sector Business 21 May 18:17
Turkmenistan looking for new ways for joint activities with APFSD countries Business 21 May 18:14
Oil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand Oil&Gas 21 May 18:09
Investment contract for construction of renewable energy source signed online in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 21 May 18:08
Uzbek Central Bank: Share of local private banks too small Finance 21 May 18:07
Azerbaijani constructor talks progress of its road project abroad Construction 21 May 18:05
Azerbaijani NBCO talks activities amid COVID-19 quarantine regime Finance 21 May 18:03
Georgia's gov't, banking sector continue work together to solve economic problems Business 21 May 17:59
Uzbekistan may co-op with Austria's biggest healthcare technology provider ICT 21 May 17:48
Georgia, Hungary discuss tourism opportunities Tourism 21 May 17:43
China's technology hub to support Kazakhstan's startups Business 21 May 17:40
Azerbaijan's GDP increases Finance 21 May 17:39
Azerbaijani parliament discloses date of another plenary meeting Politics 21 May 17:38
Azerbaijan increases gas export along Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum route Oil&Gas 21 May 17:37
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on illegal “election” in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 21 May 17:36
Cargo transportation via Kyrgyzstan-Turkey railroad to pass through Azerbaijan Transport 21 May 17:34
Uzbekistan continues to boost bilateral trade turnover with Belarus Business 21 May 17:30
Azerbaijan sees notable growth in honey production Business 21 May 17:29
Azerbaijani economy ready for post-pandemic period Economy 21 May 17:25
VP of United Arab Emirates congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 21 May 17:24
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 21 May 17:23
Azerbaijani president receives newly appointed officials via video meeting (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21 May 17:19
Azerbaijan detects 118 new COVID-19 cases Society 21 May 17:19
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 21 May 17:17
Minister: Iran achieves desired production from South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 21 May 17:16
Steel import from Turkey by Georgia climbs since beginning of 2020 Turkey 21 May 17:09
Iran Khodro carmaker discloses manufacturing volume Business 21 May 17:05
Old textile plant in Uzbek Andijan region flourishes thanks to private sector Business 21 May 17:04
Turkmenistan, Japanese Sumitomo to develop new economic projects Business 21 May 16:59
Money transfers to Kazakhstan suffer big drop Finance 21 May 16:53
