Azerbaijan State University of Economics to purchase IT equipment via tender

Tenders 14 July 2020 15:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan State University of Economics to purchase IT equipment via tender
Azerbaijan confirms 529 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan confirms 529 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan confirms 529 new COVID-19 cases
Azerbaijan confirms 529 new COVID-19 cases
No territorial losses due to Armenia’s recent provocation - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense
No territorial losses due to Armenia’s recent provocation - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense
Latest
Azerbaijan's ambassador to Russia: Azerbaijan not planning on joining EAEU yet Politics 15:24
Ambassador: 10-million Azerbaijan can't wait 30 years for 2.5-million Armenia to withdraw its troops Politics 15:22
Expenses of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications & High Technologies down ICT 15:18
Two Armenian soldiers killed during battles on border with Azerbaijan - Armenian media Politics 15:08
Spokesman: Kremlin concerned over shootings on border between Armenia, Azerbaijan Politics 15:05
Azerbaijan's large regional plant expands export geography Business 15:00
Armenian Armed Forces continue to shell Azerbaijani villages Politics 15:00
Azerbaijan increases chicken meat production Economy 14:59
Iran declares length of roads and railways to be commissioned Business 14:55
Uzbekistan creates enterprise responsible for activities in Aral Sea area Business 14:53
Fierce fighting in direction of Tovuz region continuing Politics 14:52
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani people's fighting spirit extremely high Politics 14:51
Geostat: Georgia decreases export of tractor to Azerbaijan Business 14:43
Azerbaijani MFA: Murder of Azerbaijani civilian by Armenian armed forces is bloody crime Politics 14:43
Kazakhstan’s National Bank to take economy resurrection ensuring measures Business 14:39
Iran's official: nuclear deal does not justify economic expectations of Iranian people Nuclear Program 14:37
Air France to resume regular flights to Georgia Transport 14:36
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani army fully controlling operational situation Politics 14:35
Uzbekistan plans to establish Energy Efficiency Fund Oil&Gas 14:28
Georgia sees increase in import of gasoline, diesel fuel Oil&Gas 14:27
Azerbaijani parliament speaker appeals to int’l organizations due to Armenia’s provocations Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:26
Uzbekistan builds large residential complex in Tashkent region Construction 14:24
CSTO calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan for immediate ceasefire Politics 14:22
Oil handling at Kazakhstan's seaports exceeds planned volume Transport 14:21
TAP announces time of commissioning Italian section Oil&Gas 14:20
New projects to be launched in Uzbek Fergana region's Sokh district Business 14:20
Center for repair, maintenance of aircraft engines to open in Iran's Payam Airport Business 14:19
Wearing face masks now mandatory in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:14
Production of bituminous emulsion starts in Turkmen Lebap region Turkmenistan 14:10
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 14 Society 14:10
Containers handling on Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan feeder route revealed Transport 14:09
IMF updates forecast for Uzbekistan's economic indicators Finance 14:08
Iran's Mahabad mines to be provided with asphalt roads Business 14:08
Price of gold in Azerbaijan down Finance 14:06
Iran announces amount of loans issued to enterprises in Semnan Province Finance 14:04
Two Azerbaijani majors, two ensigns and one soldier die Politics 14:02
Major general and colonel of Azerbaijani army die heroes Politics 14:01
Expert: Armenian provocation aims to involve CSTO member countries in conflict Politics 13:57
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Fighting continues, Armenian manpower destroyed Politics 13:53
OPEC’s crude oil production down by 6% Oil&Gas 13:45
Civilian in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz killed following fire by Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:44
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 13:36
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia's military, combat equipment, reserves in depths of defense destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 13:16
Proven oil reserves of Middle East revised up Oil&Gas 13:10
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 14 Finance 13:08
Central Bank of Uzbekistan reveals data on volume of money transfers Finance 13:01
Petroleum exports by OPEC down in value Oil&Gas 13:00
Italian media outlets publish articles condemning Armenia's military provocation Politics 13:00
Turkmenistan, UK establish new ties in creative economy Turkmenistan 12:52
Kazakhstan to launch horse meat export to Japan Business 12:51
Kazakh oil & gas company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 12:39
Iran reveals value of planned export via Khorramabad customs Business 12:38
UN Secretary-General calls for immediate steps to de-escalate situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border Politics 12:27
UK investors' interests of Turkmenistan's economic sectors revealed Oil&Gas 12:23
Saffron production growing in Iran every year Business 12:17
Uzbek-made personal protective equipment may reach int'l markets through retail Business 12:08
Pakistani MFA: Armenia attempts to hamper peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict with provocative actions Politics 12:01
Iran announces volume of red meat production Business 11:57
Uzbekistan implements number of projects in Fergana Valley Business 11:54
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia seeks to involve military-political organizations, member of which it is, into Karabakh conflict (VIDEO) Politics 11:51
Iran reveals data on construction progress of its enterprises Construction 11:29
Turkmenistan reveals construction statistics for 1H2020 Construction 11:28
Turkmenistan exceeds production plan for manufacturing of reinforced concrete Business 11:26
France boosts import of Turkish-made cement Turkey 11:26
Azerbaijani oil prices go up Finance 11:19
Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan's Dondar Gushchu village again (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:11
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 232 to 198,963 Europe 11:07
Kazakhstan's import of UK-made goods down Business 11:07
Australia tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases top 10,000 Other News 11:06
Peter Tase: Immediate actions needed by int’l community against Armenia’s provocations Politics 11:00
UK House of Commons: Aggression by Armenia further escalates Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Politics 11:00
Iran looks to increase amount of its railway lines in upcoming years Transport 10:58
Georgia reports four new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 10:57
Crown Agents helping Uzbekistan to expand public procurement capacity Business 10:49
US urging to stop using force along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:42
Singapore and Malaysia to reopen business travel next month Other News 10:40
UK economy begins tepid recovery in May after record slump Europe 10:38
Garuda Indonesia talking to Airbus to delay 2020 deliveries Other News 10:34
EU urging to prevent further escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Politics 10:28
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy generators via tender Tenders 10:25
Azerbaijan's Deputy PM: OSCE Minsk Group must clearly state its position Politics 10:24
Uzbekistan to sell full state share in Uzbek-Malaysian oil company Business 10:09
Iranian currency rates for July 14 Finance 09:51
Iran discloses volume of wheat and rapeseed purchased in Tehran Province Business 09:50
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan using heavy machine guns Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:49
South Korea to spend $95 billion of government funds by 2025 on green projects Other News 09:42
Uzbekistan confirms over 670 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:42
Defense Ministry: Armenian army shelled Azerbaijani villages again July 14 morning Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40
Iran reveals volume of gas transported from one of its 'operational gas zones' Oil&Gas 09:33
Demand for Turkish mining products in Chinese market declines Business 09:18
Geostat: Exports from Georgia to Ukraine decrease year-on-year Business 09:17
Turkey’s export of cars to Kyrgyzstan increases Turkey 09:17
Macau casino shares surge as mainland China border reopened Business 08:50
Brazil reports nearly 1.9 mln cases of COVID-19 Other News 08:25
Germany may invest in Turkmenistan’s modernization projects Finance 08:04
Close to 1.5 tons of drugs confiscated in Semnan Society 07:29
Almaty to introduce restrictions on visits to national parks amid worsening COVID-19 situation Kazakhstan 06:48
Wearing mask on public transport becomes mandatory in Ireland Europe 06:01
Huawei to have services from Czech APP developer in new phones Business 05:15
5.1-magnitude quake hits 73 km NW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu Other News 04:28
All news