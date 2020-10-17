Azerbaijan Social Services Agency announces tender for purchase of stationery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.16

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Public legal entity "Agency of Social Services" announces a tender for the purchase of stationery.

The tender will be held in one lot.

Those wishing to take part in the survey of proposals must send the necessary documents by 12:00 on November 6, 2020, and their proposals - by 12:00 on November 16, 2020. The opening of tender packages will take place on November 17, 2020, at 12:00.

Additional information can be obtained by phone: (+994 50) 215 63 59 (contact person: Ramin Aliyev).

Address: Baku city, st. Hasan Aliyev, 36.

