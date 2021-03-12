Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender for equipment maintenance

Tenders 12 March 2021 23:19 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender for equipment maintenance
Hungary strongly supports Georgia’s European integration process
Hungary strongly supports Georgia’s European integration process
UNICEF: Georgia to receive 129 600 shots of AstraZeneca vaccines
UNICEF: Georgia to receive 129 600 shots of AstraZeneca vaccines
Uzbekistan Airways to renew Tashkent-Tbilisi-Tashkent flights
Uzbekistan Airways to renew Tashkent-Tbilisi-Tashkent flights
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekneftegaz laying gas pipeline in Mubarek oil&gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 12 March 23:57
Report calls for building renewal amid quake risk in Turkey Turkey 12 March 23:25
Hungary strongly supports Georgia’s European integration process Georgia 12 March 23:21
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 12 March 23:19
Ratio of net minimum salary to monthly average salary up in Azerbaijan Economy 12 March 23:18
Mega Life Insurance company included in register of Azerbaijan’s Compulsory Insurance Bureau Finance 12 March 23:17
Iran lifts ban on fruit imports days before Nowruz Society 12 March 23:16
Iran to tax properties and luxury cars Business 12 March 23:16
Iraq reports 4,622 new COVID-19 cases, 750,264 in total Arab World 12 March 22:50
UNICEF: Georgia to receive 129 600 shots of AstraZeneca vaccines Georgia 12 March 21:51
Kyrgyzstan, Russia debate implementation of promising investment projects Kyrgyzstan 12 March 21:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 12 Iran 12 March 21:31
French Alstom company to supply electric locomotives to Azerbaijan Economy 12 March 21:02
Tank units of Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan hold training (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 12 March 20:51
Azerbaijani State Border Service opens new border office on state border with Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 12 March 19:51
Big confidence in Azerbaijan: Foreign companies compete for restoration of Karabakh region - French Lagazetteaz.fr Politics 12 March 19:49
Heads of Karabakh Revival Fund and Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh discuss co-op prospects (PHOTO) Politics 12 March 19:46
India, Bangladesh exploring proposal for cross-border refined-LNG pipeline Other News 12 March 18:41
Azerbaijani president congratulates Pope Francis Politics 12 March 18:37
Azerbaijani FM sends letter to UN sec-gen regarding Armenia's military personnel (PHOTO) Politics 12 March 17:51
Another batch of munitions left by Armenian Armed Forces found in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12 March 17:51
Iran exporting goods to Saudi Arabia via UAE, Oman Business 12 March 17:45
Uzbekistan Airways to renew Tashkent-Tbilisi-Tashkent flights Transport 12 March 17:27
Farmers in Azerbaijan to receive subsidies (VIDEO) Economy 12 March 17:20
Kazakhstan reports drastic increase in housing sales Business 12 March 17:15
Health Ministry approves use of Russian 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine in Azerbaijan Society 12 March 17:14
New appointments in Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and its structure Economy 12 March 17:11
Uzbekneftegaz reconstructs gas pretreatment unit at Yangikazgan field Oil&Gas 12 March 17:09
Number of construction companies in Uzbekistan increases Construction 12 March 17:07
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries opens tender for purchase of drilling equipment Tenders 12 March 17:05
Azerbaijan confirms 217 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 12 March 17:05
Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 12 March 16:46
Azerbaijan's expenses on importing fertilizers notably grows Business 12 March 16:45
Uzbekistan notes increase in bell pepper export Uzbekistan 12 March 16:42
Value of Azerbaijani goods exported to Spain nearly triples Business 12 March 16:42
Georgia should make most of period to attract investment in all sectors Business 12 March 16:21
Azerbaijani FM meets EU special representative for South Caucasus Politics 12 March 16:04
Asian Development Bank to support growth of Azerbaijani capital market Finance 12 March 15:51
CBI says S.Korean gov't has 'no will' to solve issue with Iran's blocked assets Politics 12 March 15:41
Georgia-Hungary bilateral trade increases Business 12 March 15:35
Agricultural production in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan growing Business 12 March 15:26
Central Banks of Russia, Turkmenistan step up supervision of credit institutions activities Finance 12 March 15:24
Kazakhstan unveils its trade structure with EAEU countries Business 12 March 15:08
OMV Petrom to contribute significantly to Georgia's state budget Oil&Gas 12 March 15:06
Industrial production in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic up since early 2021 Business 12 March 15:06
Operational-tactical exercises of Azerbaijani army pose no risks to stability in region - Russian MFA Politics 12 March 14:39
Kazakhstan’s Barys deck cargo ship returns from Azerbaijan’s Baku to home port (PHOTO) Transport 12 March 14:32
Russia says Baku, Yerevan show constructive attitude within agreement on Karabakh Politics 12 March 14:25
ADB strengthens its support for PPPs in Uzbekistan Business 12 March 14:23
US Dept. of State disappointed with parole of Armenian terrorist Turkey 12 March 14:13
Britain's Burberry to beat forecasts after sales rebound Europe 12 March 14:12
Azerbaijani Nar receives more online requests via digital channels ICT 12 March 14:11
Deutsche Bank CEO 2020 pay up 46% as bank turns profit Europe 12 March 14:07
Iran warns against using household electricity to mine cryptocurrency Business 12 March 14:01
Kazakhstan reports decrease in oil extraction year-on-year Business 12 March 13:58
Turkmenistan to return part of foreign loans allocated to agricultural sector by end of 2021 Business 12 March 13:57
Armies of many countries study Azerbaijan’s combat experience –Azerbaijani Defense Minister Politics 12 March 13:56
Volume of GDP of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic increases Business 12 March 13:40
Uzbekistan cancels duties on cement products import Construction 12 March 13:40
Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson calls EU to put pressure on Armenia for minefield maps Politics 12 March 13:39
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer unveils 2020 export, production performance Business 12 March 13:39
Depositors of closed Azerbaijan banks continue receiving compensations Finance 12 March 13:36
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic increases investments in fixed assets Finance 12 March 13:35
Volume of paid services for population decreases in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Business 12 March 13:35
Azerbaijan's Nar eyes to expand IT infrastructure in liberated lands ICT 12 March 13:35
Average monthly volume of transactions through ATMs rises in Azerbaijan Finance 12 March 13:34
Royal Dutch Shell’s capex drop year-on-year Oil&Gas 12 March 13:20
Turkmenistan talks foreign loans used for local transport, communication sectors Transport 12 March 13:15
Shell sees decrease in oil products sales volume Oil&Gas 12 March 13:06
Azerbaijan sees increase in petrochemicals production Business 12 March 12:55
Shell’s proved reserves down in 2020 Oil&Gas 12 March 12:54
Dutch logistics company eyes opening representative office in Uzbekistan Transport 12 March 12:54
Azerbaijan's Nar eyes to modernize service centers ICT 12 March 12:54
Setting of new 4G stations increases number of Nar users in Azerbaijani regions (PHOTO) ICT 12 March 12:43
Largest share of industry in Uzbekistan’s GDP accounts for metallurgy Uzbekistan 12 March 12:41
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Internal Troops` newly-built military unit (PHOTO) Politics 12 March 12:38
Baku Higher Oil School continues Orientation Program for first-year students (PHOTO) Society 12 March 12:28
Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects of co-op in mining sector (PHOTO) Business 12 March 12:23
Georgia reports 332 new cases of coronavirus for March 12 Georgia 12 March 12:18
Georgia continues implementing infrastructure projects Business 12 March 12:18
Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission line set-up progressing Oil&Gas 12 March 12:07
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank reveals volume of remittances for Jan. through Feb. 2021 Finance 12 March 12:00
Over 2.4 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far across India Other News 12 March 11:55
Quad nations meeting to announce financing to boost India vaccine output: Report Other News 12 March 11:55
Czech companies interested in participating in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sphere Oil&Gas 12 March 11:47
Swiss Stadler company to supply diesel-electric trains to Azerbaijan Transport 12 March 11:43
Maitri Setu will improve relationship between India, Bangladesh: PM Narendra Modi tweets Other News 12 March 11:43
Ivana Duarte: Business people in Azerbaijan are gifted with an entrepreneurial gene (PHOTO) Society 12 March 11:40
India: Teacher develops robot which speaks 38 foreign languages Other News 12 March 11:39
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 12 Uzbekistan 12 March 11:37
Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines come up in Canada Other News 12 March 11:36
Czech Republic hopes for getting access to Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 12 March 11:36
UK exports to EU slump in first month of new Brexit trade ties Europe 12 March 11:35
Top Cambodian leaders receive 1st shot of India-made Covid-19 vaccine Other News 12 March 11:32
Czech Republic, Azerbaijan to ink new energy co-op agreement Oil&Gas 12 March 11:31
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 12 March 11:27
Turkmenistan names volume of attracted foreign loans in fuel, energy sector Finance 12 March 11:21
Turkmenistan working on dev’t of foreign loans in construction, industrial sector Finance 12 March 11:20
UK economy shrinks by monthly 2.9% in January Europe 12 March 11:15
Crude oil exports from Central Asia, Russia down Oil&Gas 12 March 11:12
All news