Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to repair equipment

Tenders 1 July 2021 11:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan improves its position in Global Cybersecurity Index ICT 13:09
Majority of loans issued in Azerbaijan fall on households - CBA Finance 13:08
Group of Azerbaijani youth successfully tests newly created UAV - Trend TV Society 13:07
Azerbaijani satellite operator publishes 5M2021 export revenues ICT 13:07
List of countries importing largest number of passenger cars for 5M2021 Uzbekistan 13:05
Azerbaijan sees increase in non-oil exports Business 13:03
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice appeals to int'l organizations regarding mine threat in liberated lands Politics 13:00
India's Solar Power Efforts An Example To World: Prince Charles Other News 12:55
Novavax May Get Approval In 2 Months, Likely To Cost More Than Covishield Other News 12:54
EU Should OK Covishield In A Month, Says Maker Adar Poonawalla Other News 12:54
Norway decreases export of locally-made goods to Kazakhstan Finance 12:52
Georgia reports 980 new coronavirus cases for July 1 Georgia 12:51
Azerbaijan developing tourism potential assessment concepts for Aghdam, Fuzuli Society 12:50
Relying more on renewable energy would help Azerbaijan save natural gas for exports – IEA Oil&Gas 12:46
Israeli charged in global hacker-for-hire scheme wants plea deal Israel 12:44
Iranian currency rates for July 1 Finance 12:42
Putin signs law on opening large foreign IT company branches in Russia Russia 12:41
France delays some regional unwinding of COVID restrictions over fourth wave concerns Europe 12:38
High-Level Observers Day held with 'Anatolian Eagle-2021' int'l flight-tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:36
World Bank gives $150 mln to Yemen projects amid aid shortfall Arab World 12:29
IEA recommendation: Azerbaijan should consider providing incentives for small renewable energy suppliers Oil&Gas 12:26
Southern Gas Corridor may turn Azerbaijan into regional gas hub - IEA Oil&Gas 12:10
India gifts machinery parts to Sri Lanka Coast Guard Other News 12:01
UAE's Emirates Transports Covid Relief Materials For Free To India Other News 12:01
Azerbaijan discloses latest oil prices Finance 12:00
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to repair equipment Tenders 11:59
Covid-19: India seeks WTO help in the war against pandemic Other News 11:45
India opens Asia’s longest high-speed track Other News 11:45
Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry reports on fire in Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Society 11:44
Animal trials done, IISc-Bangalore promises booster shot that works for any Covid vaccine Other News 11:41
India Believes There Is Urgent Need For Major Reforms In WHO: Health Minister Other News 11:39
France and India’s successive presidencies are a force for good in UN Security Council Other News 11:38
Foreign Exchange Reserves Up $ 99.2 Bn in FY 2020-21: RBI Data Other News 11:38
SOCAR AQS announces time of completing gas storage expansion in Turkey Oil&Gas 11:34
Several state property facilities privatized in Azerbaijan through new auction Business 11:28
Kazakhstan improves position in Green Future Index global ranking Kazakhstan 11:26
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals Finance 11:25
1392 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 11:23
Wizz Air to station more planes at Georgian Kutaisi Airport increasing operated flights number Transport 11:21
Russia authorizes supply of tomatoes from several more Azerbaijani enterprises Economy 11:17
OPEC+ meets to decide August output policy and supply pact duration Arab World 11:15
Period of pension contributions payment for Turkmen entrepreneurs begins Finance 11:15
Georgian National Bank reveals volume of country's net income account Finance 11:15
Electricity tariffs rise in Turkey Oil&Gas 11:05
Ceyhan terminal transships over up to 100 mb of ACG oil in H12021 Oil&Gas 10:58
Hungary sees Southern Gas Corridor as priority to diversify energy imports Economy 10:42
bp reveals estimated emissions from SWAP exploratory well drilling Oil&Gas 10:31
Court hearing in Baku on case of another Armenian terrorist group continues (PHOTO) Politics 10:16
Azerbaijani Working Group on Transport, Communications, High Technologies under Coordination Headquarters holds meeting Economy 10:07
Trial of 13 members of Armenian terrorist group continues in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 10:06
Gasoline prices in Israel to hit two-year high Israel 10:03
Azerbaijani MFA discusses liberated territories' restoration with Slovenian delegation Politics 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 1 Finance 09:59
E-Kerosene to be dominant in Europe’s aviation after decarbonization – Siemens Energy Oil&Gas 09:56
Trade of goods and income account make negative contribution to Georgian account Finance 09:55
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 09:54
Emergency vaccination in Russia will continue until herd immunity is reached Russia 09:53
Siemens Energy predicts changes in Europe’s energy mix after decarbonization Oil&Gas 09:52
ADB needs to introduce emissions performance standards to further protect environment - NGO Forum on ADB (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:52
PepsiCo vows to cut soda sugar levels by 25% in EU by 2025 Europe 09:47
Working Group on Environmental Issues in Azerbaijan's liberated lands holds meeting Politics 09:46
World Bank appoints new regional director for Central Asia Kazakhstan 09:16
Aramco's CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down Arab World 09:09
Argentina reports 638 more COVID-19 deaths, death toll tops 94,000 Other News 08:39
Azerbaijani insurance market avoided large-scale negative effects of COVID-19 - AIA (INTERVIEW) Economy 08:09
First container shipment from Finland arrives in Iran Iran 08:04
Turkey approves 3rd vaccine dose for health workers, 50-year-olds Turkey 07:28
Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:22
Explosion injures 11 in Iraq’s Baghdad: Police Arab World 06:56
Chinese mainland reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, all imported Other News 05:57
Death toll rises to 18 from Florida condo collapse US 04:48
World Bank says will boost COVID-19 vaccine funding to $20 bln World 03:44
Israel reports 291 new COVID-19 cases Israel 02:46
Over 230 people die amid heat wave in Canada Other News 01:39
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88 US 00:53
Trade of machinery and vehicles dominate Georgian-Hungarian commercial relations - Hungarian MFA Business 00:18
COVID-19 Delta variant detected in 96 countries: WHO World 00:16
15 wounded in bomb explosion in Iraq's Baghdad Arab World 30 June 23:44
Azerbaijani wrestler Kanan Geybatov defeats Armenian athlete becoming European champion Society 30 June 23:00
Turkey to add Sputnik V to COVID-19 vaccine arsenal this week Turkey 30 June 22:35
Iran among leading producers of COVID-19 vaccines Iran 30 June 22:06
Uzbekistan increases support for leather and footwear industry Uzbekistan 30 June 21:23
Georgia reveals volume of banking sector external debt Finance 30 June 21:21
International Media Forum with participation of political scientists and journalists held in Ashgabat Turkmenistan 30 June 21:20
President Emomali Rahmon’s Article and Interview with Khovar in Focus of World Media Tajikistan 30 June 21:13
Kazakhstan discloses amount of investments in geological exploration Oil&Gas 30 June 20:46
Moscow, Ankara intend to contribute to normalization of practical co-op between Baku and Yerevan - Russian FM Politics 30 June 20:38
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 30 June 20:12
Petrochemical plant to be built in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Oil&Gas 30 June 19:52
Azerbaijan sees decrease in net financial assets on loans and borrowings Finance 30 June 19:41
Azerbaijan’s vaccination process is achievement that can be welcomed - WHO (Exclusive) Politics 30 June 19:41
Electricity tariffs for population remain unchanged in Azerbaijan - Tariff Council Oil&Gas 30 June 19:31
Owners of mechanical meters in Azerbaijan to use gas at old tariffs - Azerigas PU Society 30 June 19:19
Combat-training tasks successfully conducted in Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises (VIDEO) Politics 30 June 19:17
Turkish, Russian FMs discuss Karabakh Politics 30 June 19:13
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 3 Oil&Gas 30 June 18:42
Azerbaijani Tariff Council discloses decision on gas prices Society 30 June 18:41
Volume of essential products unloaded in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port announced Transport 30 June 18:26
SOCAR reduced fuel, electricity consumption during pandemic Oil&Gas 30 June 18:16
Georgia sees decrease in gross external debt Business 30 June 18:12
