Turkish hospital opens tender for creation of medical laboratory

Tenders 11 October 2021 11:22 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's CBI unveils value of foreign assets of Iranian banks
Fitch Ratings affirms Uzbek budget deficit of GDP to decline
IFC to help Azerbaijan boost electronic financial services – regional manager (Exclusive)
Latest
SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal launches project to reduce oil product vapors’ emission Oil&Gas 11:56
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 11 Georgia 11:50
Students of Baku Higher Oil School become winners of ‘There is an idea!’ contest (PHOTO) Society 11:46
Volume of cargo loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port increases Transport 11:37
Weekly review of trading at Turkmenistan's commodity exchange Turkmenistan 11:37
Turkey announces growth in carpet exports for 9M2021 Turkey 11:27
Georgia sees increase in potato exports Georgia 11:26
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy electric engines Tenders 11:25
Azerbaijan denies using its territory for intelligence purposes against Iran Politics 11:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 11:24
Iran sees increase in gas consumption Oil&Gas 11:22
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran implements law to have sanctions lifted off Iran Nuclear Program 11:21
SOCAR’s Petkim enters top 10 in ESG rating Oil&Gas 11:14
Iran’s NISOC boosts crude oil extraction Oil&Gas 11:10
Turkey increases exports of electrical goods Turkey 11:09
Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses given in India surpass 95 cr mark Other News 10:59
Austria's ambassador to France will be next foreign minister -spokeswoman Europe 10:55
Iran's CBI unveils value of foreign assets of Iranian banks Finance 10:55
Iran seeks to expand cooperation with Finland in water management Oil&Gas 10:47
Fitch Ratings affirms Uzbek budget deficit of GDP to decline Finance 10:45
Turkey announces commissioning date for logistics center in Sivas (Exclusive) Turkey 10:42
IFC to help Azerbaijan boost electronic financial services – regional manager (Exclusive) Finance 10:39
IRICA reveals data on Iran’s imports from Switzerland and Germany Business 10:35
Iran’s Persian Gulf TPP increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 10:34
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 11 Oil&Gas 10:32
SOCAR talks on gas turbine complex improvement project for its production union Oil&Gas 10:31
Killings of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenia haven’t received legal assessment at int’l level – Ombudsman Politics 10:27
Armenia's bombardment of Azerbaijan's peaceful Ganja must not go unpunished -Azerbaijani FM Politics 10:26
Turkey increases car exports Turkey 10:24
India, China discuss next steps of LAC disengagement Other News 10:21
PETRONAS talks on Shah Deniz stake sale to LUKOIL Oil&Gas 10:01
Iranian currency rates for October 11 Finance 10:01
Georgia shares COVID-19 vaccination rate statistics Georgia 10:00
Iran opens new greenhouses Finance 09:59
Iran’s CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 09:53
Baku electric company to purchase street lighting fixtures via tender Tenders 09:53
US Epsilon obtains commercial gas inflow from recovered well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 09:41
Turkey boosts steel exports in 9M2021 Turkey 09:25
Cargo movements in Iranian ports up Transport 09:21
Crude jumps on global energy crunch, U.S. oil at 7-year high Oil&Gas 09:19
KOICA Azerbaijan announces tender Tenders 09:00
Facebook to introduce Instagram controls for teens ICT 08:52
Tokyo crude futures remain at 3-year high Oil&Gas 08:24
East Azerbaijan province to complete semi-finished civil construction projects - governor Iran 08:00
1,717 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:53
Mercedes-Benz doubles down on China Business 07:25
South Sudan approves 100 mln USD to clear outstanding debt of foreign missions Finance 06:56
Japan's top airlines push for sustainable fuels Transport 06:28
Israeli researchers develop new AI treatment for leukemia Israel 05:51
US Navy engineer arrested for selling nuclear submarine secrets US 05:16
EAC states lose 92 pct tourism earnings due to COVID-19 pandemic Tourism 04:38
ACWA Power IPO, biggest since Aramco, set for Riyadh trading debut Business 03:56
Algeria demands "total respect" from France to return ambassador to Paris Other News 03:15
Goldman cuts forecast for U.S. economic growth in 2021 and 2022 Economy 02:36
India Does a Turnaround on Trade Spurred by Post-Covid Economic Reality Other News 01:51
U.S. Treasury Secretary confident Congress will raise debt ceiling Finance 01:25
Lebanese energy ministry to issue new fuel prices today Oil&Gas 00:43
Chronicles of Victory: First VP Mehriban Aliyeva called upon international community not to remain indifferent on October 11, 2020 Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 11, 2020 Politics 00:01
Georgian CEC: Results of 812 PECs recounted Georgia 10 October 23:56
Reliance Industries agrees to buy up to 40% of Sterling and Wilson Solar Business 10 October 23:38
Death toll from methanol poisoning in Russia’s southern Urals up to 34 Russia 10 October 23:19
Jordan's GDP rises by 3.2 pct in 2nd quarter of 2021 Economy 10 October 22:42
Turkey confirms 28,645 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 10 October 22:09
Parliamentary Budget Office of Georgia makes forecast on main economy indicators Business 10 October 21:34
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 10 October 21:25
Indian external affairs minister to visit Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10 October 20:41
Iran Energy Exchange announces details of Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company’s sales Oil&Gas 10 October 20:35
Schallenberg to be sworn to office as Austria’s Chancellor on October 11 Europe 10 October 20:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 10 Society 10 October 19:40
Nations League - Italy beat Belgium to claim third Other News 10 October 19:25
32 killed by surrogate alcohol in Russia Russia 10 October 18:53
Bottas wins 9th F1 Turkish Grand Prix Turkey 10 October 18:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 10 October 17:53
Azerbaijan confirms 1,032 more COVID-19 cases, 1,043 recoveries Society 10 October 17:46
Georgian MFA thanks int'l partners for support after Batumi tragedy Georgia 10 October 17:41
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents a weekly review (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 10 October 17:27
Azerbaijani FM visits Serbia Politics 10 October 17:08
Czech President Zeman taken to hospital at key post-election time Europe 10 October 16:29
5 killed in explosion targeting Yemeni gov't officials in Aden (UPDATE) Arab World 10 October 15:47
Russia reports 28,647 new coronavirus cases Russia 10 October 15:21
Georgia reports 2,490 coronavirus cases Georgia 10 October 14:33
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Russia due to plane crash Azerbaijan 10 October 14:22
Azerbaijan Naval Forces to conduct command and staff exercises Politics 10 October 14:21
There was virtually no population here. Hadrut may have been inhabited by a thousand people - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 10 October 14:17
People of Azerbaijan stood behind our Army, stood behind me, believed in us and were absolutely sure that we would win a historic victory, and this is exactly what happened - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 14:07
Doctors are one of reasons why number of our martyrs is not very high - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 14:06
Armenia's history is false, their past is false, their statehood is false and their mythology is false - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 13:51
Armenians were resettled to Hadrut from Iran in the 19th century - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 13:04
New era of Hadrut and Karabakh in general is beginning - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 13:00
At least a few billion dollars have been raised by Hayastan fund in the last 30 years, and the fate of that money, as they say, is unknown - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 12:46
Uzbekneftegaz to buy synthetic zeolite via tender Tenders 10 October 12:41
Liquidity in Iran increasing Finance 10 October 12:41
Main direction of the development of Hadrut settlement and Khojavand district will be agriculture - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 12:31
Successful completion of Hadrut operation allowed us opportunity to achieve our goal of liberating Karabakh - President Aliyev (FULL SPEECH) Politics 10 October 12:29
I believe that our architects and builders will prepare new Hadrut master plan in the next month - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 10 October 12:26
Armenia's Ministry of Defense – it is probably worth changing its name to ministry of falsehood - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 12:16
Light aircraft with 23 people on board crashes in Russia Russia 10 October 11:19
Australian PM eyes ‘accelerating’ international travel restart Other News 10 October 11:15
Kazakhstan talks measures to stimulate investment activities Kazakhstan 10 October 10:42
