Kazakhstan’s uranium mining company opens tender to buy valves

Tenders 8 February 2022 11:45 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Turkmen corporation to purchase technical resources via tender Tenders 12:39
Kazakhstan to increase taxes on cryptocurrency mining ICT 12:39
India crosses 170 crore vaccination mark Other News 12:35
bp expects production from gas, low carbon to be slightly lower Oil&Gas 12:35
Turkmenbashi refinery extends tender for equipment supply Tenders 12:32
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 12:32
Azerbaijan talks number of appeals received for rural business dev't projects Economy 12:30
Azerbaijan, Iran implementing joint projects in Iran's Astara County – Governor of Astara Business 12:28
India GDP to grow 9.2%, estimated at ₹147.5 lakh cr in FY22: MoS Finance Other News 12:21
bp sees potential for continued gas price volatility Oil&Gas 12:20
Georgia to see increase in GDP growth, state budget revenues, expenditures in 2022 - forecast Georgia 12:19
Azerbaijan's Health Ministry makes statement on injured of road accident in Khojaly Society 12:18
Axpo inks revolving credit facility with global syndicate Oil&Gas 12:12
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of passenger cars Business 12:07
Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group opens at 3.5 dirhams a share on debut Arab World 11:58
Kazakhstan is in strong need of nuclear power station - president Economy 11:58
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to approve agreement on joint customs control Uzbekistan 11:56
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 330 kV “Yashma” junction substation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:54
Iran aims to develop transit cooperation with neighboring countries Transport 11:52
Iran launches new port, road, railway facilities Transport 11:50
Kazakhstan’s uranium mining company opens tender to buy valves Tenders 11:45
Turkmenistan selling technical sulfuric acid on local exchange Business 11:41
Centre's 3 crore package helped over 3.5 lakh small businesses: PM Modi Other News 11:38
Kazakhstan's National Bank forecasts economic growth in 2022 Kazakhstan 11:34
Kazakhstan to complete switch to balanced asset allocation in 2022 Kazakhstan 11:31
Efforts to fully account for missing persons during first Karabakh war critical to lasting peace - US Department of State Politics 11:30
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 8 Oil&Gas 11:28
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 11:27
SoftBank-led funding more than triples ElasticRun’s valuation to $1.5 billion Other News 11:18
Ikea-backed Livspace turns unicorn with $180 million KKR-led funding Other News 11:16
Kazakhstan talks investments of non-residents in state securities Kazakhstan 11:10
India will be fastest growing economy among large economies, says FM Sitharaman Other News 11:08
Uzbekistan in no hurry to end Chevy Spark production despite latest GM reports Uzbekistan 11:05
Turkmenistan uses infrastructure investments to address tranportation issues Transport 10:58
'Dostluq' carpet to be demonstrated in Azerbaijan’s national pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Society 10:55
Iran sees increase in exports from Qazvin Province Business 10:52
How hydropower becoming most popular renewable energy source? Oil&Gas 10:49
Kazakhstan to hold discussions on reorganization of Samruk Kazyna fund - president Kazakhstan 10:39
Balkan Gas Hub adds one more participant of gas exchange Oil&Gas 10:36
National Bank of Kazakhstan to continue to pursue disinflationary monetary policy Kazakhstan 10:33
Georgia’s Poti FIZ CEO talks projects launched in 2021 (Exclusive) Georgia 10:32
Repair works nearing completion as part of Absheron gas field project - JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:19
Last equipment delivered to Baku Deep Water Jacket yard for Absheron field – JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:11
Iranian currency rates for February 8 Finance 09:57
JOCAP updates on work at EPS Platform for Absheron gas field Oil&Gas 09:56
Kazakhstan completes dev't of digital tenge platform prototype Kazakhstan 09:48
Real sector becomes main factor in Kazakhstan's sustainable economic growth - PM Kazakhstan 09:48
Today's Azerbaijan is strong as result of President Ilham Aliyev's successful policy, Armenia must accept reality - head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:46
Kazakhstan to reduce utilization fees - PM Business 09:40
Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks Oil&Gas 09:30
Kazakhstan sets up fixed prices for raw and commercial gas Kazakhstan 09:29
Kazakhstan’s new government faces task to restore country’s economic potential – president Kazakhstan 09:26
Azerbaijani FM, Sec Gen of Organization of Turkic States discuss agenda issues (PHOTO) Politics 09:23
Kazakhstan's economy grew in 2021 – President Tokayev Kazakhstan 09:16
Take a sad song and make it better: ‘Hey Jude’ NFT fetches $77,000 Other News 08:53
Beijing 2022: Azerbaijani figure skater advances to next stage (PHOTO) Society 08:30
NATO intends to continue close political dialogue with Georgia (Exclusive) Georgia 08:24
Ukraine to hold military exercise with involvement of Bayraktar, Javelin, NLAW Other News 08:19
U.S. to spend $725 mln this year on abandoned coal mine cleanup US 07:46
Turkey confirms 96,514 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:14
UK and Ireland announce joint bid to host EURO 2028 Europe 06:38
Negotiations with Macron substantive and useful, Putin says Russia 06:01
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at grocery store in U.S. state of Washington US 05:19
Polish finance minister resigns as new tax system stumbles Europe 04:38
Putin says he and Macron have close positions on Iran nuclear deal Nuclear Program 04:01
Iran nuke talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday: EU Nuclear Program 03:27
Omicron BA.2 sub-variant cases in Israel double to 700 Israel 02:48
Macron welcomes Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen Politics 02:20
Macron informs Putin about video conference with President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia Politics 01:54
US, EU to work on increasing LNG supplies on market- statement US 01:21
Turkey to lift gas usage limits for industrial sites Turkey 00:58
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 394 million - WHO Other News 00:25
Even France came to terms with new realities in region created by President Ilham Aliyev - Trend news agency's editor-in-chief on air of CBC (VIDEO) Politics 00:24
Georgia shares data on cement imports from Azerbaijan Georgia 00:01
Iran and UK barter deal is unlikely - official Business 7 February 23:45
Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals Other News 7 February 23:44
Iran's Fars Province to increase wood industry production Business 7 February 23:37
Iran, Finland to sign Double Taxation Agreements Business 7 February 23:37
Iran is ready to continue talks with Saudi Arabia - MFA Politics 7 February 23:30
Iran president stresses enhancement of relations with Turkey Politics 7 February 23:26
Iran to launch more industrial projects - Progressive Accelerators Group Business 7 February 23:17
Iran to solve kiwi export issues to India - minister Business 7 February 23:08
Seljuk Bayraktar shares post in connection with presentation of TEKNOFEST in Baku (PHOTO) Society 7 February 23:00
NATO chief thanks Erdogan for efforts to solve Ukraine-Russia crisis Turkey 7 February 22:40
Chinese, Iranian FMs talk over phone Politics 7 February 22:13
France salutes Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen Politics 7 February 21:44
Spain to end use of face masks outdoors Europe 7 February 21:26
Azerbaijan unveils mortgage loans volume issued Finance 7 February 20:35
Uzbekneftegaz JSC reveals volume of production for January 2022 Uzbekistan 7 February 20:34
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Azeristiliktejhizat JSC relieved of his duties following president's order Politics 7 February 19:52
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from South Kemachi field Uzbekistan 7 February 19:51
Uzbek enterprise plans to export textile products to Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 7 February 19:50
Iran sees increase in imports Business 7 February 19:50
Azerbaijan raises salaries of military servicemen not employed in Military Prosecutor's Office Politics 7 February 19:48
Uzbek textile enterprise looking to increase exports Uzbekistan 7 February 19:43
Azerbaijan's army conducts training sessions of new training period with artillery units (VIDEO) Politics 7 February 19:41
IRICA shares data on Iran’s non-oil exports Business 7 February 19:21
IRICA records surge in Iran’s trade turnover with EAEU member states Business 7 February 19:16
Iran to boosts petrochemical production capacity Oil&Gas 7 February 19:14
Azerbaijan establishes Organizing Committee for 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku in 2023 Politics 7 February 19:12
