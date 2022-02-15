Turkmengas opens tender to select contractor for software implementation

Tenders 15 February 2022 16:22 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmengas opens tender to select contractor for software implementation
Latest
IRICA shares data on Iran’s trade turnover with Russia Business 17:58
Central Bank of Iran reveals data on balance of bank loans Finance 17:58
Azerbaijan presents conceptual paper for green energy zone in liberated lands Oil&Gas 17:55
Kazakh, Azerbaijani ports to establish e-exchange of information on cargo transportation (Exclusive) Transport 17:34
Tens of Israeli companies applied for projects in Karabakh – ambassador (Exclusive) Business 17:27
Tajikistan registers 4 new COVID-19 cases Tajikistan 17:25
Azerbaijan accelerates development of certain areas of non-oil sector – minister Economy 17:17
Russian Ural Airlines to increase direct flights to Baku Transport 17:06
Iran's export of oil and non-oil products rising Business 17:01
Tajik and German specialists exchange experience in diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 Tajikistan 16:54
Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia down Finance 16:52
Uzbekistan notes increase in imports of furniture products Uzbekistan 16:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction short-term notes Finance 16:44
Azerbaijan grants amnesty to number of persons Society 16:44
Kazakhstan develops energy balance plan until 2035 Oil&Gas 16:43
Azerbaijan strengthening protection of children's rights - decree Politics 16:42
Azerbaijan approves bill on fines for violation of rules for maintaining gas installations Society 16:38
Kazakhstan develops new energy security concept Kazakhstan 16:33
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on re-election as president of Germany Politics 16:30
Marriott posts profit as vaccinations, holiday traffic boost hotel occupancy US 16:27
Azerbaijan discloses amount of subsidies paid to farmers Economy 16:24
Turkmengas opens tender to select contractor for software implementation Tenders 16:22
Some powers of Caucasian Muslims Office to be limited in Azerbaijan Society 16:19
Israel will not object if exported gas reaches Lebanon Israel 16:18
NATO looking forward to continued high-level political dialogue with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Economy 16:00
Turkmenistan, Russia discuss opportunities for urban development cooperation Transport 15:49
Uzbekistan reveals share of private business in economy Uzbekistan 15:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign currency auction Finance 15:34
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy eyes electricity supply to Nakhchivan via Zangazur corridor (Exclusive) (VIDEO) Economy 15:31
Iran considering investments in Cuba's mega projects Business 15:30
Iranian banks issue large loans in services sector Finance 15:15
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts bischofite up for sale Business 15:14
Azerbaijan's power plants increase electricity generation in 2021 Oil&Gas 15:13
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 15 Society 14:59
Azerbaijan scales up electricity export, import in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:56
Georgia names main countries of origin for tourism revenues Georgia 14:54
ANAS head of secretariat arrested following Azerbaijani court's decision Society 14:48
Azerbaijan determining procedure for accepting donations by religious organizations Society 14:46
Turkmen Commodity Exchange offering trading in mixed slack wax Business 14:35
Map for gas supplies to Shusha city prepared in Azerbaijan Economy 14:34
Georgia's SellBuy Limited announces tender on IT equipment purchase Tenders 14:34
Russian oil company to assist in implementing projects in construction of small HPPs in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 14:31
Azerbaijan records increase in electricity generation by Azerenergy’s power plants in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:26
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to regulate borders without participation of third party Kyrgyzstan 14:22
Kazakhstan to transfer subsidy system in agro-industrial complex into digital format Kazakhstan 14:19
Kazakhstan unveils illegally operating mining farm Kazakhstan 14:16
Axis Bank eyes buying Citigroup India’s retail unit at $2.5bn: Bloomberg Other News 14:08
Army to Army staff talks: India and Sri Lanka discuss future course of action Other News 14:06
India, Maldives hold dialogue to expand defence cooperation Other News 14:03
Kazakhstan increases trade turnover with three largest CIS partners Business 13:58
Azerbaijan working to reinforce material-technical base of Armed Forces Society 13:57
India in talks with WHO for MoU to share CoWIN platform globally: Harsh Shringla Other News 13:45
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds phone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:42
Azerbaijan continues investigating crash of military helicopter of State Border Service Society 13:41
Southern Gas Corridor’s exports – layout by country Oil&Gas 13:39
Azerbaijan talks persons put on wanted list for illegal migration Society 13:26
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry talks detention of Eldar Amirov Society 13:21
Uzbekneftegaz discovers new gas condensate field Uzbekistan 13:20
Turkmen ministry opens tender for construction of cultural center Tenders 13:19
Azerbaijan's Parliament approves new agreement with Spain Politics 13:16
Search for persons accused of Sumgayit riots in 1988 continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Society 13:15
Maersk board nominates family heir as new chairman Europe 13:02
Blackstone, partners plan $23.77 bln recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway US 13:00
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material and technical resources for wells drilling Tenders 12:59
SOCAR boosts oil exports via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline Oil&Gas 12:48
Azerbaijani Parliament approves agreement with Turkey on food security co-op Economy 12:37
Azerbaijan actively taking investigative measures on "Tartar case" - Prosecutor General's Office Society 12:37
Georgia’s revenues from foreign visitors skyrocket Georgia 12:36
Tajikistan plans to export 1.5 million kWh of electricity to Afghanistan Tajikistan 12:36
India's market capitalisation-to-GDP at 116%, highest since 2007 Other News 12:33
India driving force of Quad, says White House Other News 12:32
SOCAR increases oil production year-on-year Oil&Gas 12:28
French Alstom ready to provide Azerbaijani railways with needed equipment Transport 12:18
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli output falls below forecasts Oil&Gas 12:16
Serdar Berdimuhamedov becomes first candidate for post of Turkmenistan’s president Business 12:10
Share of SMEs in Georgia’s exports increases Georgia 12:07
Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Politics 11:58
Turkmenistan increases freight transportation Transport 11:57
Uzbekistan to prepare strategy for dev’t of electric car industry Uzbekistan 11:55
Azerbaijan discloses share of non-oil industry in non-oil export in 2021 Economy 11:53
Iran shares data on loans issued in trade sector Finance 11:52
Iran to install new solar panel stations in Yazd Province Oil&Gas 11:46
Azerbaijan’s PaySis talks about achievements in 2021 Economy 11:45
Shah Deniz condensate output exceeds forecasts Oil&Gas 11:43
Kazakhstan talks volume of savings deposits in national currency Finance 11:39
Value of Georgia's sovereign bonds down on London Stock Exchange Finance 11:37
Germany's Clariant to supply chemical products for Uzbek plant Uzbekistan 11:35
Commander Royal Navy of Oman calls on Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane Other News 11:33
Loading/unloading activity at Iran’s Jask Port down Transport 11:18
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire by Armenia Politics 11:10
Georgia shares data on cryptocurrency mining electricity consumption Finance 11:09
Iran’s CBI announces amount of loans issued for housing, construction sector Finance 11:06
Defence Secretary of India, calls on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Other News 11:04
Sweden recommends fourth COVID-19 jab for the elderly Europe 11:04
Kazakhstan to revise tax on extraction in mining sector Business 11:03
Bank of Israel sees no drop in home prices Israel 11:01
Kazakhstan increases trade with Turkey Business 10:59
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:58
Exports of Iran to Tajikistan soar Business 10:56
bp talks current works on solar power plant project in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:56
